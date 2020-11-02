Roxanne White brought her ballot (and captured the attention of newlywed passers-by) when she visited a mural of her image in Pioneer Square last week. White, an activist for missing and murdered indigenous people, said she hopes the mural’s message will resonate and get people to the polls.

“Voting is not just about the president. We got to vote on every level. … I have struggles but I’m here and I’m going to do this,” said Roxanne White, while visiting a new Pioneer Square mural featuring her likeness.

Learn more: The Roxanne White mural is part of an Indigenous Peoples’ Day project around land stewardship by nonprofits Amplifier, Nia Tero and IllumiNatives, and was painted by Vermont artist LMNOPI, based on a photograph by Brandee Paisano of Seattle.