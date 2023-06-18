Merle Redd-Jones didn’t notice widespread Juneteenth celebrations throughout Seattle until 2021, when it became a federal holiday. She herself didn’t really understand the significance of the holiday until she was in her 40s.

“I wasn’t sharing that knowledge with my children, because I didn’t have that knowledge,” Redd-Jones said.

Now, Redd-Jones, 66, said she feels knowledge about Juneteenth has been more widespread than ever in the past five years — and she’s felt an outpouring of support from other cultures toward the holiday.

She brought her paintings to the 22nd Annual Atlantic Street Center’s Juneteenth Celebration. Among them were depictions of Black history or symbols of Black culture, like Norman Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With.”

Redd-Jones tries to show as many historical pieces as she can in her business, Merle The Art Lady. They’re usually the ones that sell fastest.

Teresa Everett, a spokesperson for the center, remembers what it was like two decades ago when the center first started holding Juneteenth celebrations.

Advertising

“A lot of people had no idea what Juneteenth was or why we celebrated it,” she remembers. “We had a very small budget to pay for a music act or emcee. Maybe pay them $50 for gas and time.”

The holiday gets its name from June 19, 1865, when the Union army arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce all enslaved people in that state were free. Texas was the last in the Confederacy to learn the Civil War was over and slavery abolished.

Everett said the public’s awareness of the holiday began changing when it became a federal holiday in 2021 by unanimous Senate consent, and when the House of Representatives passed a similar measure by 415-14. She remembers being surprised that in the year 2020, it was Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, who proposed making Juneteenth a holiday.

When the bill passed, Cornyn said, “It says there’s nothing so powerful as an idea whose time has come. I think many people had the same sense I had, is that we need a message of reconciliation at a time when people feel more separated than we have in a long time.”

In 1980, Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

It didn’t become a state holiday in Washington until last year.

Advertising

Juneteenth was little known outside the Black community until 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis and nationwide protests brought awareness to the holiday.

Now, according to a 2022 survey by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, 30% of private employers reported offering Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Melanie Morgan knows race is always a presence in our country. She is the Democratic state representative from Parkland who introduced the 2021 bill that made Juneteenth a state holiday.

“The biggest thing we need is not to be anxiety ridden. It’s a holiday. When Black people celebrate, we have food, desserts, sit around, hear some stories,” Morgan said.

That’s largely what was available at the Rainier Community Center on Saturday: music, lawn games, raffles, local food and small businesses like Redd-Jones’ selling their merchandise that celebrates Black culture.

Tamar Devers was at the event selling Black girl dolls, teacups and paintings. Her art, she said, is usually inspired by moments in her life.

Advertising

“[It’s] bringing back a simple art form so there’s a reflection,” said Florida Steele-Taylor, who works with Devers. “Especially with the darker-complexioned [dolls], showing the beauty, because society unfortunately celebrates lighter-skinned women.”

Atlantic Street Center Executive Director Pela Terry said highlighting Rainier Beach’s rich cultural scene and providing community resources to attendees is integral to celebrating the spirit of Juneteenth.

“People thought ‘That’s a Texas holiday.’ No. … Learn the history, and then learn the relevance to your own social equity calling,” Terry said. “That’s a vehicle against not only recognizing the past, but acknowledging the present, and hopefully inspiring a future that looks great.”

Community resources like the Rainier Valley Birth & Health Center were on site educating attendees about free childbirth education and lactation services.

Kate Llyne brought her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son from Kent to enjoy the festivities.

Llyne said her children don’t know much about Juneteenth yet because they’re so young, but she reads them books about diversity and race at home.

Sponsored

“It’s really important to teach them about things that happened in their history and things that are still happening today,” Llyne said as her daughter, Alora, stamped temporary tattoos on her arms.

More Juneteenth events will take place Monday.

For the third year at Judkins Park, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, there will be food vendors such as Po’Boys & Tings, 2 West Boiled Peanuts and Zuri’s Gourmet Donutztrucks. A free skate party will take place on the tennis courts, along with yoga and DJs.

At Jimi Hendrix Park, the Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Now are holding a celebration from noon to 8 p.m. with live music from Talib Kweli and Kevin Ross as part of their Summer of Soul.

The labor community will celebrate the day with a march and rally starting at 10 a.m. at the ILWU Local 19 Union Hall. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and A. Philip Randolph Institute Seattle are hosting the rally to end racism for the fourth year.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Seward Park, also with free entrance, there will be food trucks, DJs, games and a show by the self-proclaimed Lady A, “The hardest workin’ woman in blues, soul funk & gospel.”

This is the second year for the event. It began when Anthony Davis, an IT device support technician with the city of Seattle, began talking with a handful of other employees about celebrating Juneteenth.

Last year, around 250 people showed up. This year, maybe more, says Davis.

For Teresa Everett, she remembers the first Juneteenth event the center hosted over 20 years ago.

“It was definitely under the radar,” she remembers.

Not anymore.