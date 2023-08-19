Bennie Koffa stood out in the small but growing world of Seattle homelessness. For one thing, the immigrant from West Africa always wore a suit, even in the encampments.

But when he died, in a makeshift camp on the side of an industrial road near the Starbucks headquarters in Sodo, he attracted notice for a different reason.

Koffa was 71. The medical examiner listed the cause of his death as “acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Koffa is the oldest homeless person to die on the streets so far this year in Seattle. That even senior citizens are falling to the scourge of fentanyl reflects the extraordinary sweep of what that drug is doing to parts of the Seattle community.

It’s setting up to be a record grim year for people on the streets. According to the medical examiner, 218 people have died while living outside in Seattle and across King County, through the end of July. That pace is roughly 20% ahead of last year, which was by far the worst year on record, with a 60% higher death toll for homeless people than any previous year.

The office began recording homeless deaths in 2003, whenever people died who were “without permanent housing, who lived on the streets or stayed in a shelter, vehicle, or abandoned building at the time preceding death.”

This year’s count includes 10 who were killed in homicides, but only 21 who died by natural causes (such as a stroke or heart attack). The deaths are heavily concentrated in downtown Seattle — there have been more than a dozen along Third Avenue alone.

What’s most shocking is the ubiquity of drugs. Nearly 80% of the homeless deaths so far in 2023 include drug overdose as a cause. The vast majority are from fentanyl, or some mixture of fentanyl with other drugs such as meth.

In a more typical time, say five years ago, about 40% of homeless deaths were due to natural causes, and only a third due to drugs or alcohol. Now just 10% are naturally caused, with most of the rest linked to drugs.

The ages of those felled by fentanyl range from 20 to Koffa’s 71. Fourteen homeless people over the age of 60 have died of drug overdoses this year. An unusual number of women are also dying while homeless, again largely due to drugs.

“Every homeless person out there knows multiple people who have died, it’s now that common,” said Anitra Freeman, of the Homeless Remembrance Project, which seeks to name and memorialize each life. The group conducted a Narcan overdose treatment training at the end of its last memorial service.

“We’ve now reached a point where fentanyl/meth have substantially saturated the Seattle homeless ecosystem,” says Scott Lindsay, a deputy city attorney for Seattle. “It’s becoming harder for anyone who temporarily becomes homeless here to not get sucked into this vortex.”

That appears to be what happened to Koffa. He had no criminal record in Seattle. He became homeless in 2016 after he and his wife split, and developed what he told an interviewer in 2017 was mental illness stemming from his time as a refugee from the African country of Liberia.

He had some disputes with the management of homeless camps. He filed several failed and off-kilter lawsuits, acting as his own attorney. Then, for reasons unknown, he started to fall off the map of the shelter aid system, and of society itself.

“Hi Dad from your son … why every time I try to talk with u no respond?” one of his sons wrote plaintively, underneath one of Koffa’s last posts on his Facebook page.

Koffa was found dead on Utah Avenue South on the morning of March 26. A brief obituary submitted to an African news site by one of his daughters said he leaves behind nine children.

A man living in a camper on Utah says he remembers Koffa — “the old African gentleman” — but he didn’t know he’d died from “the blues.”

“People come and go, too many for me to keep track,” the man said. “Another guy just died of the blues over there in an RV.”

A makeshift car-tarp shelter, near where Koffa died, bears a plywood sign of the times: “I HAVE NARCAN FOR DRUG OVERDOSE,” it reads.

Narcan everywhere could help, but the data suggests there’s another more obvious solution: emergency shelter. Last year, only five of the county’s 310 homeless deaths occurred in homeless shelters. The year before, only one did, according to the medical examiner’s data.

So why oh why are we still tacitly allowing people to live under bridges, in greenbelts and on the sides of roads in makeshift camps, instead of putting up more emergency shelter?

It’s a deadly arrangement, supposedly done in the name of compassion. More than 300 homeless people died living outside last year, and the county is on pace for nearly 400 to die this year. This is four times more than a decade ago.

The descriptions by the Remembrance Project of the places people are dying in 2023 is both heartbreaking and an indictment. “Alley behind, 2nd and Pike.” “Under I-5 Overpass 800 South King St.” “Ravenna ravine.”

A few blocks from where Koffa died, KOMO News just reported a story headlined: “Why are more than 200 unused tiny homes locked in a storage lot in Seattle?”

Why indeed. I wrote in January about this storage lot, then half full of tiny homes with no home, due to bureaucratic and ideological jousting. Now it’s overflowing, to the point the volunteer factory that builds them may need to consider pausing.

Is it rude to suggest that if we had used these 204 idled shelters, some of the 218 people who died alone in the urban wilderness would instead be alive?

I realize that finding places to site shelters is hard. It’s also tough to get some to come into shelter, even when it’s offered. Koffa himself was in and out of shelters, apparently due to mental illness, so they’re not a perfect or total answer.

But the death report doesn’t lie: People don’t die in shelter. If we simply won’t do tiny homes for whatever reason, then why not more motel rooms, more dormitories, more FEMA tents — really, more anything? Why not intervene, on both homelessness and drug use, with far more urgency, and, yes, coercion, than this?

As it is, we’re now having a mass death event, playing out daily on the margins of the city. If this can’t move the powers-that-be to more emergency action, then I don’t know that anything ever will.