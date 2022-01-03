CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The city’s famous “mooing” tsunami warning sirens are in need of a new owner.

The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, which installed the Community Warning System — known as COWS — in the 1980s, has decided to move away from managing the system.

Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said maintenance and upgrades are costly, making it unsustainable for the fire district to continue to own and operate the seven 40-foot-tall siren towers around Cannon Beach and Arch Cape.

“It is outside of the district’s responsibility to manage those and maintain them,” he said. “Emergency management does not fall within a fire district. It falls within a city and a county.”

The fire district’s board agreed to start trying to shift the responsibility to the city or county. In the meantime, Reckmann said the fire district will continue to broadcast the iconic mooing sound on the first Wednesday of every month.

Picked as a playful joke by the late fire district board member Alfred Aya Jr., the mooing sound is a riff off the system’s acronym.

While the city has shown some interest in taking over responsibility, there are still a lot of logistics to work out.

Is it feasible? And what will it cost residents to upgrade and maintain the system? Those are some of the questions Rick Hudson, the city’s emergency manager, has before the City Council considers taking on the role.

There are five tsunami siren towers in the city’s jurisdiction, and while tsunamis are rare — the last one in Cannon Beach was in 1964 — Hudson said the sirens can save lives.

If the city decides to take ownership of the sirens, Hudson said he would work to modernize the system by linking it to a dispatch center and creating a management and financial plan so it doesn’t become a burden.

If a tsunami is expected after a distant earthquake, there is usually two to four hours to evacuate, Hudson said, and the sirens can be a way of getting residents and tourists to pay attention and respond.

While there are other methods of notifying people, including wireless emergency signals that are used to put out Amber Alerts and local notification systems like Clatsop Alerts, a siren can notify people on the beach who decided to leave their phone in the car or at home.

“For me, personally, I’d hate to get rid of something that really does fill a gap in the worst-case scenario when nobody has modern technology around,” Hudson said.

Tiffany Brown, Clatsop County’s director of emergency management, agrees the sirens play an important role. She said the situation in Cannon Beach is not a new story.

Coastal communities in Oregon began implementing sirens after Washington state decided to adopt and manage a siren system for the coast, she said.

But after some time, an exodus began, she explained, because the sirens were too costly to maintain and manage. Some communities that kept the sirens have seen the systems fall into disrepair, she said, and once other notification systems came into play, it furthered the argument by some to remove the towers.

Brown noted that Clatsop County is one of the few counties in Oregon still maintaining sirens because of its status as the highest hazard county for tsunamis.

In addition to the sirens in Cannon Beach and Arch Cape, there are sirens in Seaside and Gearhart, which are managed by Seaside. Warrenton is working to get the parts to install two sirens.

“I’m very proud that in Clatsop County we have so many communities with sirens,” Brown said. But, she added, “there’s no disputing that we’d be more resilient if it were a single system that was managed in a more comprehensive way.”