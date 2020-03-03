The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Tukwila is closed Tuesday due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A notice early Tuesday on the website for the federal immigration services office, located at 12500 Tukwila International Boulevard, confirmed the closure.

“This office is not accepting walk-in requests or scheduling InfoPass appointments,” the notice says. “You can get basic information about immigration services and ask questions about your case on our Tools page without visiting an office or calling us.”

People who need help with things like passport stamps or advance parole, or who have an emergency, are being directed to call the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283.

No further information was immediately available. The Pacific Northwest District Director for USCIS, Ann Corsano, directed inquiries to a federal spokesperson, who said only that the media department was “working on a response” and would not give an estimate for how long the office would be closed.