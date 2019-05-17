As a new weekly feature, we’re highlighting some of the most interesting or insightful reader comments on articles on our website over the past week. Excerpts have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

“Another point that’s worth considering: if we clean up our energy system, all products and services from Washington state will be cleaner, giving us an economic advantage in a world that wants to buy into emissions reduction. It will be quantifiable and a selling point within the U.S. and globally.”

— pleaseconfirm (May 10)

“I love Seattle; it’s one of the most beautiful cities in the country. Yes, it’s expensive like most other major cities on this list. People seem to like to whine and complain, but if you don’t like it here, you can move elsewhere, or you can get involved in the community and try to make a change.”

— user14794004267074 (May 10)

“I have lived here since 1983. I remember Emmett Watson and Lesser Seattle. The more things change, the more things remain the same.”

— user14993666493069 (May 10)

“The slow and seemingly reluctant revelations just have to be eroding confidence in Boeing — as a company that claims to divulge all changes, any and all new or changed risks and procedures, and anything else of important to pilots and airlines. I can’t imagine a more poorly managed response to information that continues to damage the company’s reputation.”

— Phremont (May 10)

“Through this merger, Boeing has become McDonnell Douglas. The core competency at MD was corporate mismanagement. The core competency for Boeing was always the workaround. The difference was in the quality of the product. The merger is at the heart of this whole incident with the MAX.”

— RedBoat (May 10)

“I have been an engineer for more than 30 years and recognize that mistakes happen despite good design processes and due diligence. It is becoming more apparent that Boeing has ethical problems with its handling of the 737 MAX design and certification. I hope that the company is taught a lesson in the courts and changes so it can continue to compete with Airbus and other companies.”

— John Buford (May 10)

“I am driving from Ohio to Chicago with my 13-year-old daughter, just so we can see BTS in concert tomorrow night. My daughter introduced me to BTS. I don’t know which one of us is more excited, but being able to ooh and aah over ‘the boys’ has brought us closer together. I’ll be 50 this year, but I am ARMY!! (Plus, I’m the coolest mom among my daughter’s group of friends 😉 ).”

— Bella Tempesta (May 10)

“My condolences, Danny, for your and your family’s loss. It is never easy to watch a loved one pass from our lives. In 2018, I sat, with the same powerless feeling, as my wife passed from life due to pancreatic cancer. As the time grew near, I passed the same greeting she and I passed every night for 42 years. We don’t know if the dying can hear as they are dying, but we do it all the same. When we marry, the last part of the phrase is ’till death do you part.’ Yes, in death we do part — physically. However, as I have come to understand more, the love carried for the other does not die; it lives on, it lives on in the memories, the pictures, and in the heart. I learned that truth as I sat with my mother who died in 1991. Those lives touched ours and left an indelible mark of their love and presence.”

— Scotsman (May 11)

“I lost my best friend and mother to ovarian cancer 10 years ago. Mother’s Day still evokes pain and loss in me. I do remember when I finally allowed the Neptune Society people to come and take her from my home, where she passed away, I felt compelled to tell them to care for her gently and remember this was a human being who was loved and mourned. It was so difficult to let her go out that door for the last time … We do heal, eventually. But grief is always a part of us. And I believe most of us would not have it any other way. Peace to you and your dad.”

— Minto (May 13)

“The incumbents running for reelection, and their supporters, will try very hard to portray this as scary ‘big business’ trying to turn the council into a corporate lap dog. But it is the ordinary citizens who have shown up at council meetings at town halls to grill the council members about their policies. It is us ordinary people who have fought proposals for camping in parks and unrestricted RV parking on our streets. It was tens of thousands of regular folks who signed a petition to file an initiative overturning the head tax. It is the regular people of this city who are tired of the street disorder, camps, property crime, constant stream of new property tax proposals, and the frankly bizarre legislation of the past few years.

I am a longtime Seattle resident. I work in the nonprofit sector. I am a Democrat. I am gay. I am not from some nefarious group of corporate big business leaders and greedy developers. I am a regular person living in this city who is fed up with our city leadership. I want every incumbent running for reelection unseated. I want new leadership in our city that works in the interests of the city — people who make decisions based on evidence and reality and what is good for the city at large. And I will be working very hard during this campaign to help ensure that happens.”

— sentralstasjon (May 13)

“Bravo, Jay and the Legislature. The more options, the better.”

— Boone24 (May 13)

“This isn’t an option; it’s a nonsensical attempt to artificially set the market, and will only lead to providers getting shortchanged.

Fixing prices in housing doesn’t work, and it won’t work here either.”

— 2TH (May 13)

“I kid you not — because of the lack of ‘stop-and-go’ and brake-tapping I experienced not only on the old viaduct but just getting to it — my gas bill has gone way down. My commuter car is gassed up every three weeks instead of every two. It will offset the tolls a bit (but not all, of course). That said, the time savings (10 minutes saved going to work/15 saved coming home) is worth the $ — to me.”

— user1044333 (May 14)

“Put in smart adaptive traffic lights at both ends and give the pedestrians their own signal cycle; i.e., cross all ways. That is a good start to fixing some of the initial problems. The steady flow of pedestrians crossing the street prevent any left and right turns at the north end of the tunnel. Light turns red with only a couple of cars making it through the tunnel.”

— SomebodySpecial (May 14)

“I drive 99 from my work base into the city daily. I have noticed that 99 from the West Seattle Bridge northbound moves more smoothly because the bus lane is gone.

The Alaskan Way/Downtown exit is definitely a bottleneck. It appears the traffic has moved into Pioneer Square with that left turn, and with parking on First Avenue after 9 a.m., it seems PS is in constant gridlock — more so than usual. “

— Evans Tibetsy (May 14)

“I have heard the arguments, but I still can’t help but think this is a waste of a valuable resource that is the Battery Street Tunnel. I don’t like to anthropomorphize infrastructure, but it seems sad to do this to it. I imagine the tunnel saying, ‘What did I do wrong?’ I wouldn’t be surprised if, 50 years from now, some plan emerges to revive the Battery Street tunnel and they end up digging all that rubble back out of it and restoring the tunnel.”

— kwa829 (May 15)

“The goal of the tunnel was to replace the capacity which was lost when the dangerous viaduct structure was removed from the waterfront. It seems to be accomplishing that goal. With the structure gone we have the opportunity to rebuild the waterfront. Aside from the one, exceedingly long, work stoppage, the whole project has been remarkably well-managed.”

— fletc3her (May 15)

“If you haven’t yet walked the waterfront, do it. Even with construction noise, it is massively more quiet, bright, and enjoyable. It seems once we got used to the dirty, loud, pollution-spewing cave on our waterfront, we didn’t even see it anymore. Now that it’s gone, it’s quieter, the air is better and there’s light. Massive, massive improvement.”

— Blue N Green (May 15)

“This is one instance where it will probably help save money. By adding some stability, it will likely reduce the expensive hospital stays mentioned in the article, among other things. Sure, ideally you’d like people to be able to fend for themselves, but some people are in such dire condition that it’s unreasonable to expect that from them.”

— dmouse (May 15)

“Not to sound too skeptical, but 300 units is a drop in the bucket in Seattle. And, at $18K per year, who picks up the tab when the donations run out?”

— user1104350 (May 16)

“No greater joy as a kid than listening to the Huskies on Saturday afternoon radio and following the heroics of Bob Schloredt. Ah, for the good ol’ days before two-platoon specialist players. True athletes, and Schloredt was a stellar example. RIP.”

— il giordano (May 16)