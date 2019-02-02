In the 17 years that Frank Marshall has been the state's official locator of people with unclaimed property, he has returned some $300 million to sometimes very surprised people.

OLYMPIA – Year after year, it just keeps happening to Frank Marshall.

Hey, ask the people who several times a week contact the state’s Department of Revenue, is this guy for real? Is it a scam?

Yes, he is for real.

No, it’s not a scam.

If Marshall is trying to get hold of you, it’s your lucky day. There is money waiting for you.

For 17 years has had a one-of-a-kind job with the state’s Department of Revenue. He is the official locator in the unclaimed assets division.

That’d be things like long-forgotten bank accounts or safe deposit boxes, unclaimed life insurance policies, uncashed checks, customer overpayments, mutual funds.

In those 17 years, Marshall has closed 11,000 cases, and returned over $300 million to the rightful owners. That’s right, $300 million.

Just the other day, l he contacted a woman who was owed $300,000. People open up to Marshall when he tells them such news.

“She told me she had a brain a tumor and six months to live,” he says. “I told her, get this out of the state funds, make sure the money goes where it needs to be. Otherwise, when the time comes, they’ll open up a probate.”

When Marshall started his locator work, he returned $1 million worth of unclaimed funds in his first year. Before him, the department had locators, says Marshall, but they mostly they went to county fairs to set up computers for the public search the data base.

Marshall was the first locator who took on investigating and searching for those owed money. He got better and better at his job, and the next year he returned $2 million and he now averages around $24 million a year.

That $24 million is about one-third of total $72 million returned in 2018, the rest coming from forms automatically mailed to the last known address or from people going online on ClaimYourCash.org.

That website is run by the state, and is the nationwide legacy of what’s said to be one of the original consumer-protection programs, sometimes referred to as the W.C. Fields Law, named after the legendary comic and actor who died in 1946. His heirs spent years contacting hundreds of banks around the country to locate his assets.

The law requires businesses to review their records each year to determine whether they hold any funds, securities or other property that has been unclaimed.

On the website, you just type in your name and see what pops up.

Lower your expectations.

Three-quarters of unclaimed property is worth less than $100 and only 5 percent is over $1,000. But you could have a bunch of items that add up to an OK sum.

For the curious, as it’s a public site, you can cruise for well-known people.

William H. Gates, a $50-100 refund or rebate from Qwest Communications is waiting for you.

Jeff Bezos, there’s “over $100” from a transportation company.

Howard D. Schultz, there are four Schultz’s listed, but not with that middle initial.

You can also go to Unclaimed.org, a free site run by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, and look up other states.

“Is your name DONALD TRUMP? Have you used the address of 350 E FORDHAM RD BRONX NY 10458?” T-Mobile has some bucks for you.

There are services that tell people they have found unclaimed property and want a fee. You can do pretty much the same thing yourself for free.

Marshall is proud that in this state, there is a full-time locator.

In Oregon, for example, says Pat Tate, the state’s manager of unclaimed property, administered by the Department of State Lands, , staff do the job in between other tasks. With budget cuts, he says, “it’s difficult for the state government to ask for new position.”

In the cubicle where Marshall works, there is a 3-by-4-foot bookcase with three shelves. Stacked on them is the paperwork for the past two years of cases, about 1,300 of them. It’s a little surreal to know that adds up to $47.3 million.

Even as Marshall closes cases, the unclaimed assets keep growing. In 2011, it was $830 million; in 2018, it was $1.3 billion.

If everyone owed money in unclaimed assets asked for it at once, it’d cause havoc for the state.

As it turns out, many people don’t want to be found and others don’t care, even if it’s a sizable amount.

Marshall says the large number of techies working in this area poses location problems. It’s gotten worse since we first wrote about him eight years ago.

“They’re fairly transient. They move around a lot. They don’t own a car. They don’t own property. They use cellphones that aren’t registered. They use ‘burner’ phones (with temporary disposable phone numbers). They’re tech-savvy and try to erase an electronic trail,” says Marshall.

A former Army intelligence analyst, he uses skills familiar to journalists to track down people owed money.

He has access to services that do background searches – last known address, family members. He uses Facebook, LinkedIn and other social-media sites.

“Everybody knows somebody,” he says. “You just start searching in broader and broader circles, and you eventually connect.”

Marshall remembers the case of a man who thought he had disappeared. He’s an information service technician whose brother had been illegally selling C-4 explosive, the kind that can be molded into any shape. The brother was murdered in Oregon and the FBI had come around.Marshall doesn’t know the outcome of that case; his concern was the unclaimed fund.

“When I contacted him about his mom’s estate, he was furious,” says Marshall. “I didn’t believe his story at first, but then the documents start coming in, and his brother had been killed, found in a van up in the woods.”

Anyway, the man got $100,000 from the estate.

Because of the time involved in tracking down people, Marshall looks for those owed $10,000 or more, but if asked, he’ll do smaller amounts. He tries to look for claims in the state’s 39 counties.

He often hears the personal stories of how much an unexpected sum helps.

Recently, Katherine Ferguson, 37, of Mount Vernon, got about $12,000 from life-insurance policies her late mother had taken out.

Ferguson has a young daughter and, she says, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. She had been living in the Fort Worth, Texas, area in subsidized housing, but had lost that home, she says.

With the $12,000 she bought a used car and moved back to Mount Vernon, “where I’ve lived most of my adult life and know people.”

Says Ferguson, “Wow, Frank did a good job.”

Marshall is persistent, even with those who, for whatever reason, choose not to cash the check the state sends them.

He remembers one man who had $45,000 coming from his mom’s estate. The man simply didn’t cash it. Finally, Marshall had an attorney physically take it to the man and made sure he deposited it.

Marshall understands the leeriness of people who are told they have money coming to them.

He says, you can email him at FrankM@DOR.WA.GOV.

You can call the state’s unclaimed property division at 1-800-435-2429 or 360-534-1502 and ask for him.

Marshall will never ask for your credit-card information or any payment of any kind.

Marshall is 61 and has worked for the state for nearly 32 years. He figures on retiring in maybe a year and a half.

It’s not been decided who’ll replace him, and then have people calling to ask if that person is for real.

Marshall says he is going to retire a man who was happy to come to work.

He says, “I feel very lucky, blessed and fortunate to do the work I do.”