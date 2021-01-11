PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — An internet provider based in northern Idaho says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.

KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.

The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that, starting next Wednesday, after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.

The internet company posted a note to customers saying it does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you. It also said it would block Facebook and Twitter on its internet service only for customers who asked.