The publication is sprinkled with multiple factual errors ranging from informing voters the wrong day to vote to misspelling names of candidates, to candidates misidentified in photos. It says it will only be published before an election and around legislative sessions.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Democratic Party officials say the state should investigate a publication purporting to be a conservative newspaper because, they argue, it is really a cleverly disguised political-campaign mailer.

In a letter to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the party is requesting his office look into a publication known as “The Idahoan,” which included more than 40 pages spread over two sections. The letter also demands that Denney not be involved in the investigation because the publication’s co-editor and publisher Lou Esposito, a longtime political consultant, has close ties to the Republican politician.

The publication states it is “written by conservatives” and designed to serve as a voter guide to the upcoming May 15 primary election. The publication has endorsements of far-right candidates, advertisements from conservative groups such as Idaho Chooses Life and editorials criticizing so-called “moderate” Republicans.

Most notably, the publication is sprinkled with multiple factual errors ranging from informing voters of the wrong day to vote to misspelling names of candidates, to candidates misidentified in photos. It says it will only be published before an election and around legislative sessions.

“This trickery and deceptiveness cannot be tolerated by your office, and The Idahoan and its backers should be investigated to ensure that all election and campaign laws have been complied with,” wrote Sam Dotters-Katz, the party’s attorney.

Esposito denies his publication is a campaign mailer, explaining it includes much more information from a variety of sources than what mailers attempt to do. Each issue will focus on conservative issues that he says are currently being ignored by other Idaho media outlets.

Esposito declined to say how many of his publications were sent and who is funding the effort, but hinted that the public will find out this week when political action committees are required to submit their latest campaign-finance disclosure reports.

“I wish the Idaho Democratic Party would spend more time figuring out how to be competitive in Idaho rather than filing complaints with the secretary of state,” he said. “It’s important that we have competition of ideas, great public policy debates and let the voters decide.”

Esposito is the chair of the Idaho Land political action committee, which has made several expensive independent contributions to Denney’s campaigns in the past.

Officials with the Idaho Democratic Party argue “The Idahoan” is an attempt to circumvent campaign and election laws by improperly classifying it as a newspaper. Newspapers do not have to comply with the state’s campaign-finance disclosure laws, meaning they do not have to disclose their donors.

The secretary of state’s office did not immediately return a request for comment, but had previously said they were verifying if the publication qualified as a newspaper.

The business’ name used to be owned by Wayne Hoffman, head of the libertarian-leaning Idaho Freedom Foundation, but Hoffman terminated that business on April 19. That day, Republican Patrick Malloy, who briefly served as a substitute lawmaker in 2012, filed to use the same name.

“The importance of these election and campaign laws cannot be overstated, and an investigation into whether any of these laws have been violated with this political mailer is crucial to the integrity of Idaho’s electoral process,” Dotters-Katz wrote in the letter.