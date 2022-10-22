Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”

When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink’s most devoted skaters were devastated.

But this month, El Centro de la Raza purchased the property from the Pattison family, saving the cherished community asset from the threat of permanent closure. El Centro organizers said they’re keenly aware of the rink’s reputation and legacy — and intend to preserve it.

“If El Centro hadn’t picked it up that would’ve been a sad moment for us because there’s so much good that has come out of this rink,” Geonanga said. “It’s just too iconic to tear down and rip up that floor.”

Renowned for its ultrasmooth maple floors and history of turning out several Olympic athletes, the rink is one of the few remaining in the Puget Sound region’s inline skating community.

Now named El Centro Skate Rink, it will anchor a major redevelopment project aimed at providing safety net services, community programs and affordable housing to South King County residents, said Miguel Maestas, the nonprofit’s housing and economic development director.

Advertising

“We see it as a wonderful opportunity to use the rink for public good,” Maestas said.

Standing in the existing parking lot on an October morning, Maestas pointed toward the north corner of the property and outlined the organization’s vision.

A new three-story community center where kids who’ve dropped out of high school could earn a GED and seniors could play Lotería. A gravel parking lot could transform into a mercado where vendors can sell jewelry or food or cultural wares, similar to Pike Place Market. Domino and chess tables would dot a small park plaza. Just across the street to the east, the organization would build more than 200 affordable housing units and a bilingual early learning center.

When it comes to the actual skating center, El Centro de la Raza has proposed expanding part of it to increase its event space, but little else will change.

“I definitely can see and feel it,” Maestas said. “You know, it is a little ways off … but we have a really wonderful vision for what to do here, and we’re going to work hard to make it happen.”

El Centro de la Raza purchased the property for $6.5 million, and is continuing to seek state funding and philanthropic dollars to finance the redevelopment. Maestas estimates construction will occur over the next three to seven years.

Advertising

The purchase in Federal Way marks a new chapter for El Centro de la Raza, a nonprofit organization with roots in Beacon Hill that recently celebrated 50 years of social service and racial justice advocacy.

Officials say the proposed community campus will provide programs for people in South King County, helping marginalized communities that have been increasingly priced out of Seattle build self-sufficiency and financial independence.

Roughly two-thirds of King County’s Latino population now lives south of the city, executive director Estela Ortega said, “and yet they were coming (to Beacon Hill) for food, for help when homeless, for senior programs, for troubles with kids,” Ortega said.

In 2019, El Centro established a physical presence in Federal Way, buying a small beige brick office building across the street from the skating rink. It was a happy accident that made the opportunity to purchase the former Pattison’s West too good to pass up, Maestas said.

The timeline for when the new community center and affordable housing units might break ground is still in flux, Ortega said. Final plans for the development’s design will be released next year.

The ultimate cost for the redevelopment project won’t be finalized until then, according to Ortega. The Plaza Roberto Maestas, a transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing development in Beacon Hill led by El Centro, cost about $45 million to complete in 2016, she said.

Advertising

Related El Centro de la Raza celebrates 50 years of civil rights advocacy

Investing in Federal Way was a “bold step” necessitated by the transforming demographics of South King County, Ortega said.

Many residents are still facing the same economic and social pressures that forced them to leave Seattle in the first place, said Nina Martinez, board chair of the Latino Civic Alliance, which runs a youth program in Federal Way aimed at reducing school violence.

In Federal Way, a majority of residents identify as people of color, and the local school district is one of the country’s most diverse. The storefronts of a strip mall near the new office highlight the blend of cultures: Tucked between auto body and repair shops are a Salvadoran restaurant, a Filipino-Japanese-Chamorro fusion eatery and a Korean-owned golf school.

“We need to develop capacity for communities of color, otherwise we’re going to be left behind,” Ortega said. “Affordable housing, a community center or building a small shopping center — our people need to develop those assets so the community can grow.”

The median household income in Federal Way is less than $79,000, higher than nearby Des Moines and lower than Kent, Auburn and King County overall. About 11% of residents live in poverty, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau figures. Rents and home prices in the suburban city are rising.

Sponsored

“The region has grown much faster than the city budget or regional resources could bear,” said Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, who helped secure about $1.25 million in seed funding to help El Centro de la Raza purchase the rink.

In terms of regional amenities, few are as revered in South King County as the former Pattison’s West Skating Center. The rink has been a staple in the area for decades, said Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, a place where generations of residents have held birthday parties and family celebrations.

“The rink has been such a big gathering place forever,” said Spencer Johnson, the new manager of the skating center, who’s worked there off-and-on since he was a teenager, with his father, Ramon Johnson.

For Geonanga, the skater, the adult night sessions are what kept her coming to the rink three days a week. That’s when the vibes are electric, she said.

Pop music fills the space as Technicolor lights bounce off the rink’s shiny floors and neon print carpets. A steady flow of slushies and nachos are doled out from the snack bar. Some cruise around the rink in circles all night, Geonanga said. There are the JB skaters and jam skaters, those who skate Detroit style or Atlanta style.

“Someone will be break dancing on the floor, and you’ll be like, ‘Did they really just do that?’ ” Geonanga said.

Advertising

While other parts of the community campus will take some time, El Centro de la Raza and staff at the rink are eager to reopen the skating center for general public sessions within a few weeks, under the new name.

It’s a “new adventure” for the celebrated skating center, said Ramon Johnson, who has worked at the rink for nearly four decades and now will serve as assistant manager to his son.

“I’ve got people chomping at the bit,” he said. “Every day I get messages from people, ‘When are you going to be open?’ ”