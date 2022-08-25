The Seattle Landmark Preservation Board unanimously voted last week to approve an iconic Elephant Car Wash sign for landmark status.

While the neon and bubble gum pink sign was one of two originally located at the Elephant Car Wash location on Battery Street near Denny Way, the future location of the sign is proposed for the northeast corner of 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street as a piece of privately owned public art.

After the Battery Street car wash announced its closure in 2020, citing rising property taxes and rent, community members, developers and the Museum of History & Industry weighed in on the future of the two iconic signs.

The car wash’s larger sign was donated to the museum, against the wishes of a neighborhood preservationist group. The smaller sign, which now has landmark status, was donated to Amazon. Both signs were originally installed in 1956.

The next step will be for Amazon and the city’s historic preservation staff to develop an agreement about the sign’s display and use, which could include incentives such as tax breaks and building code exemptions. Finally, the agreement will be written into an ordinance to be reviewed by the Seattle City Council.

The sign was approved under the criteria that it was “a significant aspect of the cultural, political or economic heritage” of the area, embodied a distinctive visual characteristic of the period, was “an outstanding work of a designer or building” and was an “easily identifiable visual feature” of its neighborhood.

Elephant Car Wash has several remaining operations throughout the Puget Sound region, but its last Seattle operation, in Sodo, closed last August.