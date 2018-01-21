SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An ice skater has died from injuries sustained during a fall at Spokane’s Riverfront Park outdoor ice skating rink.

City park officials said in a statement late Saturday that the person sustained injuries during a fall at the new ice ribbon and later died. The city did not provide other details about the person or the injuries.

Mayor David Condon says the city is saddened by the horrible tragedy.

The city says it is investigating the accident as well as safety processes. It says the first step will be to make helmets available as soon as possible to skaters at no cost.

Spokane Riverfront Park’s ice ribbon features a wandering pathway of ice set amid the outdoor landscape. It opened in early December.