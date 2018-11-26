Mergensana Amar had been in ICE custody for almost a year, during which his asylum claim was denied by a court. He was scheduled for deportation this month.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the death of a Russian detainee on Saturday resulted from an earlier suicide attempt, and wasn’t related to an extended hunger strike as claimed by an immigrant-rights group.

Mergensana Amar, 40, who had entered the United States last December and sought asylum, died at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma after being removed from life support, according to a statement issued by ICE on Monday. The Seattle Times initially referred to the detainee as Amar Mergensana, based on a statement from the Northwest Detention Center Resistance (NWDC Resistance), which first reported the death on Sunday.

Amar was taken to the hospital on Nov. 15 after being found unconscious in his cell at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, ICE said. The agency’s medical staff had tried to resuscitate him after calling 911. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he remained on life support until Saturday, six days after his brain activity stopped. ICE said it determined the cause of death to have been “anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation.”

Amar was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner. As of Monday morning, the office hadn’t yet performed an autopsy and couldn’t comment on the cause of death.

Amar had been in ICE custody for almost a year, during which his asylum claim was denied by a court. He was scheduled for deportation this month, ICE said.

On Sunday, NWDC Resistance claimed that Amar had been on an 86-day hunger strike and had been kept in solitary confinement at the detention center. The group demanded a investigation by the state into Amar’s death.

ICE disputed the claim, saying that Amar started consuming food on Sept. 19 and was taken off of “hunger strike status” on Oct. 16 after officials determined that he consumed enough calories. Amar was then placed in solitary confinement at his own request, which ICE calls “voluntary protective custody,” and remained there until the incident on Nov. 15, Tanya Roman, a spokeswoman for the agency, said by phone on Monday.

ICE had also agreed not to announce the end of Amar’s hunger strike because he had threatened to resume it if the agency made it public, according to the statement.

Prior to Nov. 15, Amar was in “good physical health” and had been monitored daily by ICE medical staff, the agency said.