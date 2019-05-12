Yakima has become a regular stop of ICE flights for now, City Manager Cliff Moore said Friday.

Moore said acting field operations director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — Bryan Wilcox — recently confirmed that the Yakima airport will continue to be used as a landing site to drop off and pick up detained undocumented immigrants.

Just how often those flights will land here is unclear as the ICE director wouldn’t divulge much information, Moore said.

“He wouldn’t commit to disclosing the frequency or any schedule,” Moore said.

On Tuesday, a private plane under contract with ICE landed in Yakima, dropped off 42 undocumented immigrants and picked up 92 detainees.

Those dropped off were bused to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma and those picked up were from Tacoma.

Yakima became a landing pad for ICE flights after King County’s decision to stop service to such flights at Boeing Field in Seattle.

ICE said it will depend on Yakima while it works to normalize relations with King County, Moore said.