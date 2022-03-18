I have a grandmother buried at Evergreen Washelli cemetery in Seattle. She died in 1964 at age 83.

She was placed in her casket with something very important to her. It was the key to her house in the old country, which along with a bible in Latvian, was pretty much all she took when escaping the Soviets after World War II.

Her journey, and that of my parents, began by railroad, crammed in a cattle car in Latvia that eventually took them to a refugee camp in Austria. Grandma Lote knew she would never return home.

The TV news, every day, every hour show us refugees — what is it now, 3 million Ukrainians? — leaving their nation with whatever they can bundle in suitcases or backpacks.

For descendants of Eastern Europeans from numerous nations, the bad old memories have returned. It’s part of our DNA.

It’s especially nervous times for the three small Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Russia borders Estonia and Latvia directly and touches Lithuania through Belarus and through its outpost in Kaliningrad. Once again, Russian tanks could simply drive across the border.

The history of Latvia for much of the last century is of occupation at various times by the Soviets, then the Nazis, then the Soviets again. Its citizens paid dearly.

In 1944, with the Nazis gone after they occupied Latvia during World War II, the Soviets returned. A mass deportation of about 44,000 Latvians to mostly remote Siberian areas followed.

Some were sent to the gulags, the forced labor camps of constant cold and hunger. My grandfather on my mother’s side was in one of them. Even a soup spoon was a luxury.

My parents fled. You do that when a family home has been bombed and burned to the ground.

In a storage shed in my house, I have two old, heavy, 2-by-3-foot wooden shipping crates. I could never discard them.

From that Austrian refugee camp, around 1948, the crates took my folks’ belongings by ship to Argentina. My sister, Astrid, was born in that camp.

My folks could have gone to the U.S., their obvious preference, but that transport ship would not allow Grandma Lote because it had set a ratio of men and women. I was born in Argentina and eventually, my family made it to the U.S.

Years from now, I’m sure those Ukrainians running for their lives, and their kids, will have kept some kind of object in remembrance of what their families went through. For Latvians, sometimes they’re buried with soil from back home, sometimes they plant a seed from a birch tree, much beloved there.

I watch an interview with a young Ukrainian woman. Having arrived in Poland, she’s in tears, describing how her life was destroyed so quickly.

A month ago, her life was one of hope in Kyiv, the capital city that the National Geographic travel site wrote of glowingly as a city of startups, craft beers, coffee shops, concept stores, street art and at 346 feet underground, “the deepest metro station in the world.” That station is now a bomb shelter for thousands of people.

Try to imagine living in a condo or apartment in, say, Redmond, working for one of those digital companies, and suddenly your building is a concrete crater, the night sky is lit up with rocket explosions and bodies lie in the streets.

Someone like my cousin Ieva Kaulina is part of a young generation in Latvia that sees itself as part of Europe after the breakup of the Soviet Union and reestablishment of Latvian independence in 1991.

Now their nightmare is of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB agent who thinks he can bring back the glory days of the Soviet Union.

Writes Ieva, “We have close friends who emigrated before the New Year’s celebrations, thinking that Latvia will be attacked then. I don’t want to run away at all. I think I will let my spouse and our child seek refuge, but I will stay on my own. Of course, we have to resist this madness.”

I’m pretty sure that Americans with Eastern European roots can’t help but continually watch cable news, read news websites, follow tweets about Ukraine. I know I’m not the only one waking up at 3 in the morning.

A Latvian American woman named Inara Verzemnieks tells me on the phone, “At a certain point, I try not to look at the news anymore. When the invasion started, I felt physically sick, sickened emotionally and physically.” Her family fled the Soviets after the war, ended up in refugee camps and finally the U.S. in 1950.

Verzemnieks grew up in Tacoma, was raised by her grandparents, became an award-winning journalist with The Oregonian and now teaches nonfiction writing at the University of Iowa. She’s author of a well-received 2017 book, “Among the Living and the Dead,” about reconnecting with Latvia.

“The effects of wars reverberate for generations. In researching what happened during World War II, I saw the ways in which wars rip apart the lives of civilians who have to endure the whims of politicians. I am the daughter and granddaughter of refugees,” she tells me.

The Ukrainians I see on the news ask why the Russians would do this to them.

According to The New York Times, an estimated 11 million people in Russia have Ukrainian relatives. They can talk to each other by cellphone.

Yet I read a Washington Post story that in an independent survey, 58% of Russians support the invasion of Ukraine.

I realize Putin has pretty much erased any press freedom and outside news sites are blocked. But what of the Ukrainian relatives calling them?

There have been anti-war protests, and even a brave Russian television producer who staged a “NO WAR” protest live on the air. She told CNN her mother has been “brainwashed” by state propaganda.

The New York Times reports that some Russians refuse to believe their army could bomb innocent people, or that a war is taking place at all.

I wonder what my late mother, Irene Lacitis, would have told her Russian relatives if she were still alive. In her quiet, polite manner she’d have explained to them the evil of Putin. Maybe she could have gotten through.

My great-grandfather on her side of the family was a Russian Orthodox priest.

My mom and a sister were born in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, in the Caucasus by the Caspian Sea. She came to Latvia when she was 7.

She died in 1996 in Seattle at age 84. In Latvia, she had a law degree. In the U.S., she worked cleaning houses while going to the University of Washington and earning a master’s in what is now called Library and Information Science. She then worked for the Seattle Public Library, often being called on to translate letters the city would get from Slavic-language countries.

Her dad, Karlis Zommers, had been a Latvian farm boy who decided to see something more than flat farmland. He became a colonel in the Czarist Army and ended up in southern Russia.

When the Red Army took over, he refused to join. That got him tagged by the Soviets. At age 61, back in Latvia, the KGB came for him.

In 1991, The Seattle Times sent me to Latvia to write about the changes there as the Soviet Union was dissolving.

One stop I made was to the infamous Corner House in Riga. The six-story building was the KGB headquarters in Latvia and when I stopped by, it was still run the by the KGB. It’s now a museum.

But back then, a Marlboro-smoking deputy took me around and said that at its height, 600 agents and 400 people described as “technical help” worked there.

I got to see the isolation cells in which my grandfather and people like him were held, bare rooms with metal bed frames, shelves and a table, the door with a peephole and a rectangular slit for sliding in a tray of food.

From there, my grandfather was shipped off to a Siberian work camp for the next 10 years. He was a muscular man who went from weighing 200 pounds to, at one point, because of malnutrition, 100 pounds. He died in Latvia in 1968 at age 81.

I’ll always remember what that KGB guy said about those years of Soviet agents, and why he didn’t have many specifics to tell me about what went on at the Corner House:

“The less I know, the more I can sleep at night.”

That’s a convenient way to handle uncomfortable truths. I suppose it’ll come in handy for those 58% of Russians.