“The pilots should have never been put in a situation where they were fighting with an automated system to keep the plane in the air. A previous report stated that a team of western pilots in a simulator were able to disable the MCAS and slowly relieve the stress on the control surfaces, but they descended 8000 feet in the process. The Ethiopian flight had just taken off and didn’t have 8000 feet to spare. That flight appears to have been doomed regardless of piloting skills.”

— Joe Pujols IV (May 17, 2019)

“First off, thanks Bethany and Tan for your reviews. Save me and my guests time and bucks. I have noticed cocktails have gotten way sweeter these days to match people’s sweet tooth. Guess all the calories keep the hot yoga and boot-camp classes full.

Ten years ago, we used to tell newcomers Seattle summer starts after July Fourth. These past few years, our fall, winter and spring have been less rainy and gray. Summer comes sooner with warmer temps. New buildings now have AC alongside expensive rooftop watering holes so that newbies can celebrate their mover-and-shaker status with $15 cocktails and fancy Japanese whiskey in this new Babylon.

The rest of us — butcher, baker and candlestick maker — have this week of rain to dance in. As for me, the rain keeps the new plantings in the pea patch and the park happy. A week or two of wet and cooler temps hopefully will delay the wildfire season a bit. Come July and August, if wildfire prediction runs true, rooftop bars will be supplying masks and goggles to their customers a la Blade Runner. Think of the new drinks and party themes they can concoct with that.”

— springthaw (May 17, 2019)

“Jazz Ed is awesome, and their real estate development model is inspired. The City and all of its agencies should be looking at this: public agency space on some floors, housing on other floors, partner with not for profits, and create donor restricted funds for long term maintenance. Why not have housing on the “upper floors” over schools, fire houses, offices?”

— eeyore (May 17, 2019)

“Amazon needs to find a way to re-use the delivery boxes. How about an incentive to break them down and return them to a pick up center or give to the driver of the next delivery. I have also had a small 4″ x 4″ x 4″ package delivered in a 24 x 24 x 24 amazon box.”

— mavio (May 18, 2019)

“Why is this even a topic of discussion for a business? If shareholders are asking this in relation to “the bottom line,” I get it, but for advocacy and due to employees, nah. Amazon, like any other entity, has a purpose of making money and providing for those in its employ. As technology is available and increases efficiency, then it absolutely makes sense to incorporate this into the business.

I buy things and use services because I need them and they are the optimum quality for its intended service.”

— 1a2a (May 18, 2019)

“Instead of endorsements this election cycle, perhaps a series of articles listing all of the candidates individually with basic information, like education, work and volunteer experiences, prior offices held or appointed to, along with a link to any campaign site. Let us shy away from endorsements, party affiliation. Lets focus on track record and ability. The problems facing the region are not going to be solved by continuing to elect the same type of folks to office.”

— Scrumdog1 (May 19, 2019)

“I’ve biked to work through north Seattle most days for the past two years. I enjoy it very much, and it makes sense for my family financially to not purchase another car.

That being said, it is very, very rare for me to see another cyclist in ‘my’ bike lanes. I’ve encountered maybe a dozen other cyclists on my route (75th Northeast area) over two years. It’s a ghost town out there in the bike lanes at 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. A lot of money has been spent on lanes that get minimal use.”

— elizamae (May 19, 2019)

“DSHS fails again. But I am heartened to see Mr. Gray’s community’s persistence in helping him, even to the point of guardianship, which is not an easy job. It’s reassuring to see neighbors caring about their fellow humans, especially when there is so much daily evidence to the contrary. Hats off to his neighbors and community for stepping up and looking out for him. I hope the rest of his life is easier.”

— Ramona Quimby (May 20, 2019)

“I used to tune into KIRO radio just to listen to both of you. I found your opinions excellent & insightful. I think it is a real shame that KIRO ended your run but how they did it was shameful! I’m glad I found out about your podcast and will become a regular listener. Take care.”

— KAPS77 (May 20, 2019)

“I think I’m going to go poking around, to use my late parent’s favorite term. Check out our old family cabin area on Camano, then head over the North Cascades highway as far as I can make it before heading back. I figure a couple of tanks of gas and some cheap eats and some poking in antique shops will be what the doctor ordered.”

— RobinMB (May 21, 2019)

“Ditch Sea-Tac and use Paine Field. You will still have to change planes somewhere in some cases, but it sure beats the pressure cooker of Sea-Tac.”

— Unsound Transit (May 21, 2019)

“Wow, what a difference! I’ve been so used to that noisy concrete monstrosity that it seemed like a normal thing to have on the waterfront. But with it gone it’s now so obvious that removing it was the right choice. Imagine walking on the waterfront without the constant roar of traffic and a big concrete wall. The pace of change is refreshing to see.”

— catburt (May 21, 2019)

“This is amazing and wonderful. My parents are old enough to remember Seattle from before the viaduct, and they have long spoken of how it cut off our city from an amazing waterfront. These pictures illustrate the difference more starkly than I could have imagined. We can all now visualize how the improvements along the waterfront will add to the vibrancy of downtown.”

— Sea68 (May 21, 2019)

“I think it’s not a choice between looking for a ‘silver lining’ as a way of finding hope for the Storm for this season and predicting it’ll be doom and gloom for the team. After all, before the 2018 season, the Storm team was not the favorite to win the WNBA championship, but the team did, and the team’s fans really enjoyed it.

As a fan, I hope the Storm team is competitive and that team members continue to develop their skills, play together and for each other. We’ll see what happens. There’s no need to give up before the season or be discouraged now. The comments of Bird, Kloppenberg and others are spot on; it’s up to the players and coaches to give those comments some life.

Go Storm!”

— user851374 (May 21, 2019)

“I remember that dreadful morning. I was dropping my wife off at Kent Station when that train passed through the Station. I immediately knew that the train was going too fast and suddenly had the urge to call someone to report a ‘runaway’ train. I pretty much freaked out and told my wife that this train was going to crash. Without knowing the history of this new line, even I knew the impending feeling that I had just witnessed that morning. I will never forget what I understood to be a deadly situation that morning.”

— user840449 (May 21, 2019)

“Trump has Democrats right were he wants them. Jumping up and down and giving him endless material for his campaign.”

— Jo Jambalaya (May 22, 2019)

“I say this as someone who did NOT vote for Trump. People who focus on Trump miss the forest through the trees. This county, this state, this country has been dysfunctional for several decades now. There use to be a time when politicians from both parties would put aside their differences and provide solutions for this country.”

— saywhatareyousure (May 22, 2019)

“I wish the article stated what mourners can legally do with the composted remains. Are they given to the family, such as when loved ones are cremated? If we use the soil in our garden are we legally required to provide that information if, for example, 10 years go by and the house is up for sale? I’m proud to be a Washington State resident. Cemeteries are such a waste of space.”

— motherlode (May 22, 2019)

“Great article! Ten hours is a journey, but on the bright side, they probably didn’t have to worry too much about left lane campers.”

— gawlfer (May 23, 2019)

“I remember my Grandma talking about coming over the pass in a wagon and having to toot the horn on sharp corners to let people coming the other way know they were there. She was born around 1900.”

— SnowyOwl999 (May 23, 2019)

“I haven’t signed up for a call-blocking service, but I did change all my contacts to recognizable ringtones (most get the same one). Anyone else gets the Darth Vader theme. When I hear “Imperial March”, I know it’s likely a call that doesn’t need my immediate attention.”

— Miss Wahoo (May 23, 2019)