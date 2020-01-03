The seven crew members of the Scandies Rose faced 20-foot seas, icing and strong winds as their 130-foot crab boat took on water off the coast of southwest Alaska around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crewman Dean Gribble Jr. feared the worst.

“I have fished for 20 years. I know that you don’t make it. Everyone dies in those situations. And I knew that’s what we were going into,” Gribble, a Washington-based crabber, said in a brief YouTube video he posted Thursday describing some of his ordeal.

Gribble and a second crew member, John Lawler, were hoisted from a life raft by a Coast Guard helicopter at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Five other crew members — captain Gary Cobban Jr.; his son, David Cobban; Brock Rainey; Arthur Ganacias and Seth Rousseau-Gano — were never found. A search-and-rescue effort was called off Wednesday evening.

The New Year’s Eve disaster struck quickly.

Gribble said the boat started listing “really hard” on the starboard side and he went from “sleeping to swimming in about 10 minutes.”

Gribble said the whole crew was doing everything they could to get out. “I just wish the other guys would have made it,” he said. “I feel bad now that I’m here and they’re not… Send some love to their families.”

Gribble and Lawler were taken to a hospital on Kodiak Island and later released. Gribble is now back in Washington, according to his father, Dean Gribble Sr., who is a captain on another crab boat that fishes off Alaska.

Gribble told his father that he and Lawler were knocked off the boat by a wave. They both had survival suits on that helped protect them from the frigid waters, and they were able to make it to the life raft, which released from the Scandies Rose as the boat went down, Gribble Sr. said.

Gribble said an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) did not go off. The beacon was supposed to denote their location, and its failure was one of what he called a “lot of issues” with safety equipment on the Scandies Rose.

Gribble said he wants to spend time with his family and would “go more into the story later.”

“I just wish everyone could have made it,” Gribble said again, then ended the video.