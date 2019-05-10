Below are excerpts from some of the most interesting or insightful comments from articles on seattletimes.com over the past week. They have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

“If you really want to help special education students succeed, more money is needed in training and compensating paraeducators. Also expanding who is eligible for support. I teach a hands-on vocational course, and often some of my best students are the ones who are assisted by wonderful paraeducators. They are severely undercompensated for the important job that they do.”

— user1105263 (May 3, 2019)

“Although it’s not in my budget to do so regularly (or even semi-regularly), I have been very lucky to dine at Canlis three times — four if you count a long-ago visit to their former restaurant in Hawaii — and I continue to sing their praises for exemplary customer service. This is the epitome of how customers should be treated – anywhere, not just in fancy restaurants. All businesses could learn a thing or two from the Canlis Style.

Thank you for this wonderful look into the machinery behind their magic!”

— I Won’t Twitter (May 3, 2019)

“A resolution so very long overdue. This is a great advance. But so too would be investigating the reasons why nearly 10,000 rape kits were shelved for so long. Women who experienced these traumas should not have had to wait years just to have their perpetrator ID’d and brought to justice.”

— Scotsman (May 3, 2019)

“She persisted. For something that matters to those who live here and connected to what people need vs. what developers want. What Seattle needs and what continues to be destroyed by greed and the hubris of the city government. Tech is not the be-all and end-all of everything.

Just when I thought the last gasps of independent, blue collar craftspeople were already extinct here … this. Ballard used to be a center for a lot of this, too, before it was overdeveloped. Pioneer Square had a lot of inexpensive artists’ and craft lofts. It is heartening to see someone still cares to leverage what they have to keep it. I hope someone can preserve this island of defiance when she passes on. This should not have to require a radical act to exist.”

— nwexplorer (May 4, 2019)

“What it comes down to is what you value. The house you have a history in, that you have worked on and customized is more valuable to some than money. A sense of stability and community is important and cannot be purchased. It becomes increasingly difficult for those who like where they are to hold onto these things.”

— This,too,shallpass (May 4, 2019)

“Getting letters in the mail with unsolicited offers on your home is a first-world problem. Be thankful you don’t live in Detroit, where block after block of homes have been abandoned by their owners as there were no buyers at any price.”

— RichAndHappy (May 5, 2019)

“The merger and the move to Chicago may have been a benefit for the military side of Boeing, but it has sentenced the commercial side to a loss of technical mastery, aviation safety, manufacturing quality, and pride.

— RedBoat (May 5, 2019)

“They may have lost their values but they gained in value. Stock price is all that matters these days.”

— Horseburglar (May 5, 2019)

“And how does the flying public know if an airline ‘bought’ all the safety features that would ensure the maximum safe operations of any airlines equipment? Maximum safety appears to now be an ‘option’ rather than a standard.”

— blackstone (May 5, 2019)

“I don’t know how Boeing gets the public trust back. I won’t fly on a MAX 8, and I don’t think that I am alone in that. It’s time to bring in a new management team to restructure the company; if they don’t, bankruptcy is on the horizon.”

— gerry0416 (May 6, 2019)

“Does every team struggle with this? Seems unproductive to have QBs running plays they are unfamiliar with while they likely won’t be ones with the team in the fall. I guess you can spot some unexpected talent?

You can do no-contact drills with the linemen, but that doesn’t show a lot either.

Excited to hear that they have some rookie receiving talent like Metcalf, though.”

— bipartisan (May 6, 2019)

“People, please be careful and mindful around our lakes and rivers. The air is hot but the water is not. We read about these drownings every year. Just a quick splash to cool off and your body freezes up like a Popsicle. It doesn’t take the fun out of a nice day to be careful.”

— user1048199 (May 6, 2019)

“Isn’t this just a clear conflict of interest? If it isn’t already illegal for a state legislator to work for a foreign government, then it ought to be. If the Legislature won’t regulate their own conflicts of interest, then I guess we ought to hope that this guy’s constituents realize that they have a corrupt representative and vote him out of office.”

— Spesetmetus (May 6, 2019)

“If the public is electing you they should be able to expect your full working attention on that … but given the state public-private partnerships and lobbying have come to, that’s pretty much gone.”

— sendent (May 6, 2019)

“As a voter in Ericksen’s district, I am astounded that this is even a permissible activity for an elected senator. I think the senator … who very narrowly won re-election by 45 votes a few months ago … has kissed his political future goodbye.”

— UpNorth (May 6, 2019)

“I haven’t completely decided on whether or not to vote for him, but Andrew Yang is the only presidential candidate who is even talking about the issue of automation and what it will do to the workforce — and it’s not just minimum wage or mid-tier jobs. Even high-paying industries like finance and IT will soon be replacing jobs with automation. It’s the way forward, and sticking our heads in the sand and pretending like it isn’t gonna happen will result in a rude awakening for many people.

We have to consider what our path going forward will be since the world is only going to get busier, more connected, and more complex as societal demands enable it.”

— ambientbody (May 7, 2019)

“I would prefer standard time, too. On the plus side, as an early riser my favorite time of day is pre-dawn, so this would give me more of that.

I’ll take this over keeping the switch, though. Springing forward is just too miserable when your work hours stay the same.”

— Zencat (May 8, 2019)

“Kudos to Rylander for creating a program for kids whose identity might make them shy away from outdoor opportunities. While there is broad progress towards inclusion in many traditional groups, these kids are at a phase of life where changes are difficult for most kids. The anecdotes in this story help illustrate why a specialized program can be so valuable.”

— Sea68 (May 9, 2019)