Interstate 90 was closed in both directions Thursday night from North Bend to Ellensburg after collisions and spinouts in poor weather, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“This is our first major snowstorm of the year,” said Summer Derrey, WSDOT spokesperson.

WSDOT expected to reopen Snoqualmie Pass by midnight, according to its online mountain pass report.

Unsafe driving has added to hazardous road conditions, said Derrey, who noted that many drivers are speeding or driving without chains on their tires. With snowfall expected overnight, WSDOT reminded drivers on Twitter that all vehicles heading east across Snoqualmie Pass, except those with four-wheel drive, are required to have chains.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades in Snohomish and King counties through 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Between 3 and 8 inches of snow is expected in Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.

I-90 remains closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg MP 34 to 106. This will be an extended closure as crews clear multiple collisions. Travelers should plan to delay their trips. More snow is in the forecast. An update will be provided at midnight. pic.twitter.com/v7q9pZtkTV — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 19, 2021