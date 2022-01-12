All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 have reopened after several semis jack-knifed about 10 miles west of Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The lanes were reported closed shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday by State Trooper John Bryant.

The details of the collisions were not immediately available, but the National Weather Service in Spokane had been reporting icy roads in the Ellensburg area.