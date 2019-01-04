A determination of when I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass might reopen won't be made until noon Friday.

A series of collisions, including one that resulted in a death, has forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Snow and ice on the roadway has made driving so treacherous that officials say it won’t be until noon Friday before the state Department of Transportation determines when the highway can reopen, the State Patrol says.

Traffic in the eastbound direction is closed at milepost 34 in North Bend and westbound traffic is closed at milepost 106 in Ellensburg.