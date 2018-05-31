Scheduled work this weekend on Interstate 5 will snarl traffic in Seattle.

Motorists venturing into Seattle this weekend can expect more delays and diversions than usual because of scheduled work that will freeze portions of Interstate 5 from travel.

Northbound freeway lanes will narrow beginning at Southcenter before halting completely for about 3 miles during the fourth of six weekend sessions of repair and resurfacing work.

Contractor crews are taking advantage of the forecast for warm, dry weather to replace the right half of an expansion joint at the Duwamish River Bridge and replace concrete and expansion joints as part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Revive I-5” program.

The work will reduce northbound capacity at the southern meeting point between the Interstate 405 and I-5 interchange and the Duwamish River Bridge down to two lanes before shrinking to one lane at the exit of Spokane Street and Columbian Way. A single lane of traffic will be allowed to enter northbound I-5 at that location heading into downtown.

Traffic will be blocked between the West Seattle Bridge and the Convention Center, including the Edgar Martinez Drive offramp, the Seneca Street offramp and the express-lane ramps from I-5.

Lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Southbound express lanes will be open between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. to relieve pressure; Northbound express lanes will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. but will not be accessible from I-5.

In addition, the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes on Saturday between 2 a.m. and noon and on Sunday between 2 and 11 a.m. for scheduled maintenance. The 45th Avenue Northeast onramp will be closed from 2 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

State officials advise travelers to use light rail, carpool and avoid unnecessary trips to help alleviate congestion.