The man was speeding on southbound I-5, causing a collision that sent a semitruck over the freeway divider into northbound lanes, according to Lakewood police.

A standoff on Interstate 5 near Lakewood, Pierce County, is blocking all lanes as a man in his car with a knife refuses to surrender to police, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police observed the man driving more than 100 mph on I-5 around 4 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said by phone. He didn’t pull over when pursued by an officer and drove erratically in the southbound lanes before crashing into a semitruck near Gravelly Lake Drive, Lawler said. The collision sent the semitruck over the freeway barrier into the left northbound lane.

After crashing, the man refused to get out of his car. He held a knife, and it appeared he was going to try to stab himself, Lawler said. Officers fired beanbag rounds, and a negotiator is on the scene, he said.

“I-5 is a complete mess right now,” Lawler said. Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.