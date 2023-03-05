A serious accident blocked all lanes on northbound I-5 near Federal Way Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident was caused by a vehicle coming from the southbound I-5 lanes into the northbound lanes, with serious injuries reported, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted at 8:17 a.m.

All northbound lanes were blocked for a time at the site, near the SR-18 and I-5 interchange, Johnson wrote.

#TrafficAlert NB I-5 at 336th in #FederalWay. NB I-5 is completely shut down due to a serious injury collision. Traffic being diverted onto SR 18. Causing vehicle came from the SB lanes into the NB lanes. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hEj0OyzGck — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 5, 2023

By 9:15 a.m., two lanes were reopened, but the state Department of Transportation urged drivers to seek alternate routes in a tweet warning of “big delays.”

HAPPENING NOW – NB I-5 BLOCKED IN FEDERAL WAY



Another major collision this morning. This time, all but one lane of northbound I-5 is blocked, just north of the State Route 18 interchange in #FederalWay. As @wspd2pio notes, this will soon block ALL lanes.

Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/BjrZbjbTER — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 5, 2023

The accident followed another I-5 pileup in King County on Sunday morning that temporarily blocked southbound traffic near Auburn.

That 15-car collision closed four lanes after 6 a.m. at southbound I-5 near South 272nd Street, according to WSDOT. The lanes were reopened after 8 a.m.