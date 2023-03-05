A serious accident blocked all lanes on northbound I-5 near Federal Way Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The accident was caused by a vehicle coming from the southbound I-5 lanes into the northbound lanes, with serious injuries reported, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted at 8:17 a.m.
All northbound lanes were blocked for a time at the site, near the SR-18 and I-5 interchange, Johnson wrote.
By 9:15 a.m., two lanes were reopened, but the state Department of Transportation urged drivers to seek alternate routes in a tweet warning of “big delays.”
The accident followed another I-5 pileup in King County on Sunday morning that temporarily blocked southbound traffic near Auburn.
That 15-car collision closed four lanes after 6 a.m. at southbound I-5 near South 272nd Street, according to WSDOT. The lanes were reopened after 8 a.m.
