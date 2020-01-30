A driver on Interstate 5 was deemed incredibly “lucky” by the State Patrol after a metal rod impaled his car, punching through the metal roof and cracking the windshield.

The driver sustained only a minor head wound, according to Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

Johnson tweeted Wednesday that the driver had been on southbound I-5 near the exit to South 320th Street in Federal Way when the pole struck.

#Yikes This came through a vehicle SB I-5 near 320th. No info on where it came from! Driver of vehicle sustained a minor cut to his head. #Lucky Call @wastatepatrol if you have any info on where this came from. pic.twitter.com/svVoSoAtD8 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 30, 2020

Johnson’s tweet includes photographs of the car with the rod poking through the roof near the driver’s seat and the cracked and broken windshield.

He said officials have no idea where the rod came from but would appreciate any information people might have.

If the rod flew off another vehicle that was hauling it, the driver of that vehicle could face consequences.

It’s been against the law in Washington to drive with an unsecured load since 2005. That’s when legislators passed what is known as Maria’s law, named for Maria Federici, who was blinded and nearly killed in 2004 when a piece of particle board flew off a rented trailer on Interstate 405, smashed through the windshield of Federici’s Jeep and sheared off much of her face.

Last year, Rep. Christine Kilduff said she would push during this session for renewed legislation to require all commercial trucks to cover their loads.