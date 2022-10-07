A “hunter’s moon” is coming this weekend and Seattle skies will likely be clear enough to see it.

A hunter’s moon is the full moon that follows the harvest moon, which is the full moon closest to the September equinox, according to EarthSky. The hunter’s moon traditionally marked the time to go hunting in preparation for the upcoming cold months, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Viewers hoping to catch a glimpse should look toward the east shortly after sunset Saturday through Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, skies Friday through Saturday night are forecasted to have less than 15% cloud cover, resulting in good viewing conditions.

The bright hunter’s moon will wash out the Draconid meteor shower on Oct. 9, a relatively minor shower with about six meteors per hour, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. If you want to try your luck searching for shooting stars, the best night to try will be Saturday.