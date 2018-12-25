The wounded man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle
ZILLAH — A 53-year-old Yakima man accidentally shot himself in the leg while hunting in the fields north of Zillah, Yakima County.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday on a report of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot.
The victim was able to call 911 and directed the deputies to his location.
The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The hunter’s name was not released, nor were any details on his condition.