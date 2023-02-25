On Saturday, a year and a day after Russia invaded Ukraine, several hundred people packed Seattle Center’s Mural Amphitheatre in a noisy and emotional show of support for the embattled nation.

With some polls showing rising war weariness among Americans, Saturday’s crowd heard a more positive message from Ukrainian Americans and their allies, including politically influential Seattle-area congressional members.

“We have to give Ukraine absolutely everything they need militarily to win this war,” said U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, a Bellevue Democrat and ranking member of the powerful House Armed Services Committee.

Such a combative message was critical to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin “knows he can’t out wait us. We will not give up,” Smith told the rally, organized by the Ukrainian Association of Washington State, Ukrainian Orthodox Church Seattle, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and other groups.

Just offstage, organizers had set out hundreds of children’s shoes in the shape of Ukraine — a graphic memorial to Ukrainian children who were killed in the conflict, and whose lives and futures Putin “stole from us,” said Liliya Kovalenko, association president.

The memorial “calls out the most horrific crimes committed against the most innocent and vulnerable Ukrainian children,” U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, told the crowd.

The tough talk and powerful symbolism resonated with many at the rally, not least Ukrainian Americans fearful of fading U.S. support for their home country’s war efforts.

“I feel like people are forgetting that Ukraine is still in a state of war,” said Natali Kruk, who came to the U.S. in 1999 but still has much of her extended family in Ukraine. She carried a Ukrainian flag and a poster bearing Putin’s likeness below the words, “Wanted dead or alive.”

“I think we need to make sure they don’t forget,” added Oleksandr Chaykovskyy, another Ukrainian American who wore a Ukrainian flag like a cape over his parka.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC in late January found that 48% of Americans supported U.S. efforts to arm Ukraine, down from 60% in May 2022.

But a poll by Gallup found that 65% of Americans favored continued U.S. support for “Ukraine in reclaiming its territory, even if that results in a prolonged conflict.”

Several rally speakers assured the crowd that their own efforts in keeping Ukraine’s plight on the minds of Americans and American leaders was vital.

“We are part of a mechanism that can end this war,” said Fylyk Oleh, a member of the Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and a student at the University of Washington. “Let us remind ourselves and shout to the world until we hear the words of victory, peace and freedom.”

Organizers emphasized the many connections between Ukraine and Washington state, which has a large Ukrainian American population and has welcomed many Ukrainians displaced by the war.

“I am proud to say that Washington state … welcomes these folks to a new homeland,” said state Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, adding that he has requested $3 million in the state budget to help the refugees.

The theme of unity was also on display in the crowd.

Many Ukrainian Americans waved flags of both nations. And at least two attendees wore the uniform of the International Legion of Defence of Ukraine, which enabled Americans and other foreigners to fight with Ukrainians.

Carl Larson, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Snohomish County, served for two months on the front lines in Ukraine last summer.

He was pleased to see Saturday’s large turnout, given that many Americans likely feel “war fatigue.”

“There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” he said.

He hoped at least some rallygoers will take the next step to support the war effort, such as fundraising for equipment or lobbying the U.S. government.

For those so inclined, Larson gave a shoutout to the organization he belongs to, Ukraine Defense Support. “We meet twice a week,” he said.