Religious leaders Thursday evening said they were tired of having their faith used to justify the separation of families at the southern border.

More than 300 people showed up to march from Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral to Saint James Cathedral on Capitol Hill to advocate for the children and families experiencing the brunt of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, which has separated more than 2000 children from their families.

“There’s no recourse for how they’re going to be returned to their families,” said Rabbi Daniel Weiner of the De Hirsche Sinai temple.

The interfaith event packed Saint Mark’s Cathedral with signs denouncing the Trump administration. One sign included a small girl’s dress with the words “Where are the children?” floating above it.

Marla Katz, who made the poster, said the situation was especially hard for her. Katz, who is Jewish, said there were children in her family who did not survive the Holocaust.