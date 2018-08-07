Hundreds of lanterns float on Green Lake in From Hiroshima to Hope Back to story

Hundreds of lanterns float on Green Lake in From Hiroshima to Hope Back to story Restart gallery

Music, speakers, and the beauty of glowing lanterns in the evening marked the annual ceremony honoring victims of the U.S. atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in World War II, and also all people affected by war and violence.

Share story