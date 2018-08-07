Music, speakers, and the beauty of glowing lanterns in the evening marked the annual ceremony honoring victims of the U.S. atomic bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in World War II, and also all people affected by war and violence.
The annual lantern-floating ceremony at Seattle’s Green Lake, held every August 6 since 1984, is run by a group of volunteers from local peace, faith and community organizations. The group focuses on nonviolent conflict resolution and nuclear disarmament through speakers, music and the lantern ceremony. For more information, visit http://fromhiroshimatohope.org/
