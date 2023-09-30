TULALIP — Kids barely old enough to walk joined their relatives and friends dancing to a steady drumbeat that echoed off the wood-paneled walls and century-old tree trunks of the Tulalip Tribes’ gathering hall Friday night.

Black-and-white photos cast on screens above the dancers identified dozens of students who attended the Tulalip Indian School, a boarding school that stood on this soil less than a century ago.

“When my grandma Celum died,” Tulalip elder Patti Gobin said, “I promised I would do all the things she couldn’t do. I would sing our songs, dance our dances.” Gobin said she still doesn’t speak Lushootseed well, but she’s watching her grandchildren learn.

Celum Young was among thousands of Indigenous children taken from their families and placed in boarding schools across the U.S., under a federally mandated policy of assimilation. They were physically punished for speaking their language or practicing their culture. Many students never made it home, and today, dozens of unmarked graveyards have been unearthed near the schools.

Friday’s gathering in Tulalip and a rally in Seattle on Saturday offered space to remember the horrors and lasting impacts of the federal Native American boarding school era, and honor the resilience of survivors and their descendants.

Saturday was the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools, also known as Orange Shirt Day.

At events across the U.S. and Canada, people wear orange in honor of the things that were stripped away from boarding school students. It references a real orange shirt taken from boarding school survivor Phyllis Webstad on her first day at St. Joseph’s Mission residential school in Williams Lake, B.C.

There were at least 15 federally operated or funded boarding schools in Washington: up and down the Interstate 5 corridor, on the coast, dotted through the arid grasslands of the eastern parts of the state. Many were on present-day tribal land.

According to a 2022 report, school officials put children in solitary confinement, slapped and flogged them, withheld food and sometimes forced older kids to punish the younger ones.

The systematic efforts to assimilate and eradicate Native people in many places began with religious organizations, as missionaries planted churches and religious schools on reservations.

The goal — written in federal laws, court rulings and congressional testimony — was cultural assimilation and territorial dispossession. It wasn’t until recent years that the federal government began to acknowledge this historic wrongdoing, under the nation’s first Indigenous Cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland.

Tribal nations did not gain the right to run their own schools until 1975, and parents could not deny their children’s placement in off-reservation schools until the Indian Child Welfare Act passed in 1978.

“We deal on the daily with the generational trauma that started from this,” Tony Hatch, who is Tulalip, said on Friday, noting an uptick in fentanyl-related overdoses in Indigenous communities. “We’ve got to break the cycle.”

Dale Jones, brother of longtime Tulalip Chairman Stan Jones Sr., said growing up in a boarding school is one thing he can’t forget. Wake at 6:30 a.m., he recalled, make the bed tight, or the school officials would tear it out. But that wasn’t the hardest part, he said.

“You still hear kids crying at night for their moms and dads,” Jones said. “I want to go home.”

On Saturday afternoon, pounding drums ushered more than 100 marchers from Muckleshoot, Lummi, Tulalip, and beyond into Westlake Park. They carried signs reading “Protect the sacred” and “Bring our children home.”

“We have been able to survive genocide,” Ixtli White Hawk, a Mexika Tenochca said, addressing the crowd in Seattle. “As Indigenous people, we are more than numbers, we are more than data. We are more than trauma. Our medicine is in here. Because we walk with our ancestors.”

Waiting for the marchers was Matthew War Bonnet, Sicangu Lakota, a survivor of the St. Francis Indian School in South Dakota and a resident of Snohomish.

“This became my friend,” War Bonnet said, holding a razor strap. “It taught me not to feel.”

It didn’t take much to be punished in boarding school, he recalled.

“Children in these schools, for 100 years, were abused, sexually violated, physically beaten, emotionally traumatized,” he said. “They tried to destroy us. They tried to make me something I wasn’t, but in doing that, they only reinforced who I am. This is who I am.”

If you are a boarding school survivor or a descendant, resources are available from the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition at boardingschoolhealing.org.