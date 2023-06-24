Sarah Morrison’s care for the environment has caught on with her two young children, who now emulate their mom’s good habits by picking up trash in their neighborhood.

The Morrison family leveled up their volunteerism on Friday morning by participating in a community cleanup event around T-Mobile Park before the MLB All-Star Week, which is fast approaching in July.

“My kids actually started just randomly picking up garbage in our own neighborhood so this seemed like the logical next step,” Morrison said.

Morrison, 40, and her kids — ages 7 and 11 — were among the approximately 450 people who volunteered during the community gathering event put on by the Seattle Mariners, the civic group Together Washington and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers were divided into 35 teams, which were dispersed throughout Sodo, the waterfront, Chinatown International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods, tending to landscaping, removing litter, painting over graffiti and pressure-washing sidewalks and wooden fences. Trash grabbers, buckets and trash bags were provided at the Mariners parking garage plaza, where Tim Gaydos, CEO of Together Washington, addressed the volunteers.

Gaydos spotlighted the Mariners’ majority owner John Stanton, Councilmember Sara Nelson, a dozen Mariners players and other leaders, who joined the volunteers for three hours of community service.

In an interview, Gaydos called the MLB All-Star Game one of the most significant events and public upgrades coming to Seattle, including the World Cup in 2026 and the ongoing, multimillion-dollar waterfront project, respectively.

“We live in one of the best cities, and coming out of the pandemic, helping to bring more vitality, especially around these significant milestones and events we have in our region, is special, meaningful and important,” Gaydos said.

MLB All-Star Week begins on Friday, July 7, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at T-Mobile Park followed by a weekend full of fan events. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce expects 100,000 people to descend on the Emerald City for MLB All-Star Week. Other events include the MLB Draft at Lumen Field and the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in the days leading up to the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11.

For Morrison, a recent Western Washington University graduate, volunteering young is something she grew up with and wants to pass on to her kids.

While along the waterfront, Morrison serenely directed her children on what debris to pick up, and why that is important.

“Teaching them that we’re all part of this process of keeping our city and planet clean,” Morrison said.

Others found themselves cleaning the area while simultaneously benefiting nonprofit groups that they chose to contribute to.

Symone Sbarrow, a program manager at Nordstrom, uses the perks of Nordstrom’s volunteer match program to give back to the community. The program allows the employee to gather $15 an hour for every hour that they spend volunteering.

“This was just a really natural fit with the MLB All-Star Game coming in a couple of weeks,” Sbarrow said. “People are really excited in the city and so we have a good number of employees here who were really eager to get involved.”

Preservation groups that participated include the Alliance for Pioneer Square, the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, the Sodo Business Improvement Area, Friends of Waterfront Seattle and the Downtown Seattle Association.

Gaydos, the organizer with Together Washington, said he was privileged to be able to bring the community together.

For Rachel Smith, the chamber’s CEO, helping host an event like this ensures Seattle is a comfortable destination for many sports fans who will be touching down for All-Star Week.

“We are thrilled to bring together community members across our region to roll up our sleeves and help Seattle get ready for the national stage,” Smith said.

“Our goal is to ensure downtown Seattle is clean and shiny so we can welcome an estimated 100,000 people to Seattle for 2023 MLB All-Star Week. This community cleanup — an event for our whole community that is anchored in the region’s business community — reflects our commitment to civic engagement.”

Councilmember Nelson, who participated in the cleanup, praised the Mariners and other organizations for their effort.

“Huge thank you to the Mariners and everyone else who organized today’s cleanup,” Nelson said. “It was great to see the community come together in preparation for MLB All-Star Week. The city’s lucky to have the help.”