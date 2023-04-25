A skull and human remains were found Monday morning in a wooded area north of Alder Lake in Eatonville, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The skull, found in Mountain Detachment, was reported around 9 a.m. by a caller who provided a photo and location, the department said Tuesday in an online blotter post.

Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene and found more human remains next to the skull.

The medical examiner’s office has taken custody of the remains, and will attempt to identify the individual and determine the cause and manner of death, officials said.