The remains were discovered during a search Sunday for Jacob Hilkin, who disappeared Jan. 23 after being spotted at a homeless camp near Quil Ceda Creek Casino. The sheriff's office says the remains are from another person.

A search Sunday for a missing Everett man turned up the skeletal remains of another person, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says.

The remains were found in woods in the 9900 block of 27th Avenue Northeast on the Tulalip Reservation, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives believe the remains are several years old.

Identification of the remains and cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Members of the sheriff’s search and rescue unit and volunteers spent Sunday searching for Jacob Hilkin, 24, who disappeared Jan. 23 after being spotted at a homeless camp near Quil Ceda Creek Casino.