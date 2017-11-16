All donations raised through The Seattle Times Fund For The Needy go directly to helping people in our community. Here is a list of some of the ways the nonprofits used the dollars over the past year.

Asian Counseling and Referral Service: Provided meals for 2,868 people and groceries for 5,136 seniors and their families. Worked with 3,007 youths in programs promoting leadership development, job readiness, homework help and alternatives to violence and substance abuse.

Atlantic Street Center: Served 165 children and their parents (a total of 330 participants) in their Parent Child Home Program, which provides low-income families the skills and materials needed to prepare children for school and life success.

Big Brothers Big Sisters: Provided children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported relationships that change their lives for the better. Supported 727 Big-Little matches in the program.

Childhaven: Served 364 children 124,269 meals to ensure their daily nutritional needs were met. Conducted 1,975 home visits to consult with caregivers and ensure children were safe, and provided all children with medical screenings.

Hopelink: Served 64,000 people with an array of programs to help families in crisis get food, housing, manage debt and find jobs.

Kent Youth and Family Services: Provided about 8,500 hours of behavioral health services to nearly 700 young people and their families. More than 90 percent reported improvements in behavioral and emotional functioning.

Kindering: Provided more than 4,000 infants and children with developmental assessments, physical, speech and mental-health therapies, special education, child-care consultation, nutrition and feeding therapy, foster and kinship care interventions, parent education, and more.

The Salvation Army: Distributed 64,064 boxes of food, served 106,804 meals and provided 35,150 children with backpacks of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food every Friday.

Sound Generations: Provided resources to more than 67,000 seniors and adults with disabilities, 63 percent of whom are low-income.

Treehouse: Provided academic support programs that helped more than 1,500 youngsters experience success in school; distributed more than 175,000 items of clothing, toys and school supplies through the Warehouse; provided 5,900 kids with a holiday gift in December through the Holiday Magic Program.

Wellspring Family Services: Helped 3,715 individuals triumph over trauma and thrive, providing services such as safe and stable housing, early childhood learning resources and essential items for homeless children and their families.

Youth Eastside Services: Provided drug and alcohol education at school assemblies, intensive counseling for teens struggling with suicidal thoughts, and other services.