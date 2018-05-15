The Seattle Times is seeking stories of people who have a stake in the plan to tax large businesses to raise money to help address homelessness. Contact reporter Jessica Lee at jlee@seattletimes.com or 206-464-2532 to share your story.

The Seattle Times is seeking stories of people who have a stake in Seattle’s new plan to tax the city’s largest employers to help address homelessness.

Whether you’re without a permanent home and grateful city leaders say they are prioritizing affordable housing, or maybe you’re the leader of a business subject to the yearly tax of $275 per employee, we’d like to hear from you.

Contact reporter Jessica Lee at jlee@seattletimes.com or 206-464-2532 to share your story. Please provide details such as contact information, your name and the neighborhood or city in which you live. We may highlight your perspective in a follow-up story.

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the new tax on for-profit companies that gross at least $20 million annually, a change that will take effect Jan. 1 and continue until Dec. 31, 2023. Mayor Jenny Durkan and the council will finalize how the city spends the revenue, an estimated $47 million per year, when they put together the city’s budget this fall.