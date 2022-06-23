A magnitude 6 earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan along its border with Pakistan early Wednesday.

The temblor killed 1,000 people, according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency, which also reported an estimated 1,500 more were injured. In the first independent count, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said more than 700 people died and more than 1,400 others were injured.

The agency estimated that nearly 1,500 homes were destroyed or damaged in just the Gayan District, near the quake’s epicenter.

Those number are estimates and are expected to rise, OCHA said.

The earthquake comes 10 months after the United States government and NATO pulled their military presence from Afghanistan and the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government.

Advertising

Right now, OCHA is coordinating relief efforts in the Paktika and Khost provinces, where the damage is largely concentrated. The relief effort consists of teams from the World Health Organization, UNICEF and several other United Nations branches.

Here’s how you can help:

International Rescue Committee

What they do: The agency has deployed mobile health teams to the Spera District of Khost Province.

What you can do: The IRC is accepting monetary donations to help provide food, medical teams, health clinics and temporary shelters. To donate, visit https://help.rescue.org/donate/afghanistan-earthquake.

International Medical Corps

What they do: The agency has deployed medical teams providing care to affected communities.

What you can do: The agency is accepting donations online. More information is available at give.internationalmedicalcorps.org/page/108335/-/1

UNICEF Afghanistan

What they do: The agency is providing everything from hygiene kits and cooking equipment to clothing and blankets to earthquake victims. They are also assisting with non-food items and supporting medical teams on the ground.

Advertising

What you can do: The agency is accepting donations through PayPal, Google Pay, credit card, Venmo or bank transfer. More information is available at www.unicefusa.org/

U.N. Crisis Relief

What they do: Several U.N. branches are involved in relief efforts, providing food, clothing, tents and other emergency items.

What you can do: The international agency has a specific donation pool for its Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund. To donate, visit https://crisisrelief.un.org/t/afghanistan

If you know of other organizations that are part of the relief effort on the ground, please contact staff writer Omar Rashad at orashad@seattletimes.com or share them in the comments below.