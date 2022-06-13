Anton Kopytin, 37, stepped onto the escalator at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and let out a sigh of relief. Far from the bombings in Kyiv, from Putin’s war on Ukraine, he and his family were finally safe.

When the Kopytins arrived to Seattle in March, they carried two suitcases, a duffel bag and five backpacks — one each for Anton, his wife Olha Katanova, 32, and their children Mark, 11, Yeva, 8, and 7-year-old Philip.

At the bottom of the escalator, stood Kyle Lyebyedyev, in his yellow and blue Ukraine Olympic team jacket, and his wife, Lilya. Their pastor, Roman Gorbachevskiy, paced as they waited.

Upon seeing them, the three ran to hug them. Lilya handed a star-spangled balloon to each of the children. Phillip with his arms wrapped around a giant lemon yellow teddy bear, clutched his tightly.



Since Russia’s invasion began, the Kopytins are among thousands of families arriving to the U.S. seeking refuge after a perilous journey out of the war zone. But even after a transatlantic voyage of over 5,000 miles to safety, a pall of anxiety hangs overhead. Not only must they work through the trauma of war and the sudden destruction left in its wake, they must contend with the intricate maze of immigration laws that offer only temporary reprieve. All this in a language and land foreign to them, to piece their lives together again.

Visual reporting of local news and trends is partially underwritten by Microsoft Philanthropies. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.

Advertising

Anton vividly recalls when the bombings began in Kyiv on Feb. 24. A professional singer who won the TV competition “The Voice of Ukraine” in 2015, he was preparing for a performance. Olha was readying her notes to teach music classes the next day. They went to bed around 1 a.m. A few hours later, an explosion outside set off a cacophony of car alarms.

They grabbed the children and hid in the bathroom. “It was so late, we couldn’t understand what was going on,” Anton said. He crept to the window to check. Another bomb exploded. Plumes of dust and smoke shrouded the city skyline.

“Then we understood [the invasion] has begun,” Anton said.

The Kopytins moved to an underground bunker, resurfacing for heat, food and fresh clothes. With their car out of order, they had no escape until a friend who couldn’t leave the country offered his car. Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 with fewer than three children are banned from leaving because they might be called on to fight.

The children were told to select a favorite toy. Yeva chose a stuffed dog toy, Mark, his PlayStation, and Phillip put snacks, color pencils and books in his backpack.

On Feb. 26, the Kopytins began their journey.

The children cried, pleading to return.

On March 1, they finally reached Poland.

Anton and Olha, who already possessed a valid visa, were able to secure tourist visas for their kids at the U.S. embassy in Krakow. From there, they boarded a flight to Amsterdam and made their way to Seattle.

The family’s immigration attorney, Anna Jones, said the Kopytins had a “considerable amount of luck,” and privilege to get the visas. In 2020, the refusal rate for visitor visas for Ukrainians was over 43%, much higher than neighboring Russia (18%) and Belarus (27%).

Advertising

Though they’re grateful to escape, their future is uncertain. The Kopytins emptied their savings and now have about $2,000 to survive in the U.S.

They’re staying in Covington, with the Lyebyedyevs. But without a work permit, they aren’t allowed to find employment.

“The most I can do is maybe share information about Ukraine, so it may help somebody here or someone coming here from Ukraine,” Anton said.

The Biden administration announced the Uniting for Ukraine program in late April, carved out of its humanitarian parole program with modifications including finding a U.S. sponsor to file an application on their behalf.

And Ukrainians, like the Kopytins, who came to the U.S. before April 19, can apply for temporary protected status to extend their stay and secure work permits. It’s not cheap, nor a path to permanent residency.

But Ukrainians aren’t thinking about the long term. “Right now, getting out is about survival,” Jones said.

Advertising

According to the Department of Homeland Security, there are four pathways Ukrainian refugees may use to enter the U.S.

In a typical year, of roughly 2,000 parole applications U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services receives, about 25% are accepted.

Last year, after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the U.S. extended humanitarian parole to fleeing Afghans. Since last July, the agency has received 45,000 applications. As of May 13, the vast majority hasn’t been processed and only 270 applications have been accepted so far, according to USCIS.

Since the U.S. extended humanitarian parole to Ukrainians in April, it is not known how many have filed applications or how many have been approved.

In 1980, Congress created the refugee resettlement program to address the ad-hoc method of admitting large groups of refugees with humanitarian parole. It allowed flexibility in the number and nationalities of refugees, a pathway to permanent residence and resettlement assistance.

However, during President Donald Trump’s administration, the ceiling for admissions shrunk along with the infrastructure to vet and process cases. To overcome this deficiency, DHS, under President Joe Biden, reverted to the humanitarian parole program, said Julia Gelatt, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute.

Sponsored

“The U.S. has not been in a good place to quickly admit refugees … parole is the workaround for Afghans last year and now Ukrainians,” Gelatt said, “It doesn’t offer a path to permanent residence though many of these refugees will need a permanent stay.”

Many Ukrainians don’t have a connection to a sponsor in the U.S., said Jones, who has been fielding dozens of daily requests. “It causes a situation of privilege that excludes the most vulnerable refugees in need of safety,” said the Oregon-based attorney, who emigrated from Ukraine three decades ago.

Vaccine requirements for travelers is also a barrier because many do not have access to their medical records amid fleeing war.

Since March, thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum, where a World War II-era public health law, Title 42, is still enforced, citing the pandemic, to expel migrants.

Before the Ukrainian parole program, DHS said Ukrainian asylum applications will be adjudicated case by case, deeming them an exception to Title 42.

Experts saw exceptions and the ongoing policy tussle as a thinly veiled discrimination of who is welcome in the U.S. and who is not.

Advertising

“It’s important to be thoughtful about which refugees we are preferencing over others,” said Haiyun Damon-Feng, a supervising attorney with the Immigration Clinic at the University of Washington School of Law.

Even after navigating the immigration systems to secure a way here, fleeing families cannot escape the war back home. Their houses might have been destroyed, their ties might no longer exist and these temporary permissions do not account for how long the conflict or its fallout will persist.

“It’s really disruptive, and oftentimes extremely traumatic to force people to go to a country where they don’t have a home anymore from a place where they have now built a home and a community,” Damon-Feng said.

The morning of their arrival, Lilya Lyebyedev cooked two large pots of Ukrainian borscht, a beet soup served with sour cream, and plov, a beef rice pilaf to welcome the Kopytins to their home. Her husband picked up a loaf of Ukrainian bread from the grocery store.

The moment the Kopytins arrived on their porch, the Lyebyedyev’s husky puppy, Gracie, quickly lavished the kids with kisses and they cuddled and pet her in equal measure.

Uncertainty weighs heavily on the Kopytins, who have wrestled with a sense of permanency for nearly a decade.

Advertising

They were living a idyllic life in Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine — where Anton and Olha played in a band together and had just purchased their first home — when Russian troops invaded in 2014.

They packed their old Mercedes-Benz with clothes, a tool box and toys, and drove to his sister’s in Kyiv. Anton thought they would return home in a few weeks. They never did.

Kyiv, with all its architectural splendor, domed cathedrals and ancient grandeur, couldn’t dazzle or distract them from the profound loss they felt. “I didn’t feel love for the city because for me, I had left my home on the other side,” Anton said. “In my own country, in my city, there was a war raging … in Kyiv, everybody was smiling and going about their business.”

They adjusted over time. They rented a small studio in Horenka, a small village on the northwest border of Kyiv. Using the tool box he carried from Donetsk, Anton found a job in construction. At night he worked at a restaurant. Olha stayed home with the children.

Then, he was discovered by a talent agent with The Voice of Ukraine, .

For his audition, he sang Andrea Boccelli’s Con te partirò and went on to win. They were gifted an apartment in Kyiv and Anton’s singing career took off until, once again, it was brought to an abrupt halt — first by the pandemic, then the invasion.

Advertising

They had become numb to the daily news of Russia’s threat. But an internal alarm grew louder as, intuitively, a familiar dread crept in.

Now in the museum of their memories, Anton and Olha realize all the places they lived in — Mariupol, Cherniv, Donetsk, Horenka and Kyiv — are withered in bombardment. They don’t know what is left of their life in Ukraine.

Olha’s mother, without a passport, cannot leave the Russian-occupied territory of Mariupol unless she moves to Russia.

“We see the pictures in the news and we can’t understand, we don’t know the cities, the streets,” said Anton, “Everything’s broken.”

Despite a renewed sense of displacement, their spirit remains intact. Washington is a growing hub for Ukrainians and is the most preferred destination in the U.S. for resettling Ukrainian refugees.

The warmth and kindness of this Ukrainian diaspora is helping them heal, said Anton.

Advertising

The Kopytin children are slowly settling into their new life.

Yeva and Phillip are eager to improve their English. Mark, a pre-teen with deeper ties to Ukraine, is slower to readjust.

But urgency permeates the parents’ efforts to reconstruct a home here, to salvage the dregs of innocence after fleeing the terrible scenes of war. So Mark may find his way back to the guitar, Yeva to her art, violin and dancing, and Phillip, the flute.

“All kids must have a childhood,” Anton said. “We must build their community here because they need friendship. They need to create happy memories here … They need to return to normal life.”