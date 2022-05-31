Three Seattle-area teens will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Tuesday afternoon.

The three contestants include 14-year-old Sirjana Kaur (No. 232), an eighth grader at Redmond Middle School, and 13-year-old fraternal twins Saharsh Kesav Vuppala (No. 206) and Deetya Sai Vuppala (No. 221), eighth graders who attend Annie Wright Middle School and Seabury Middle School, respectively, in Tacoma.

The twins attend different schools, but both advanced through the same regional program.

The three teens will compete in the preliminary rounds at 2:55 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

You can watch the competition livestream on spellingbee.com, or on free streaming platforms on the ION Plus and Bounce XL channels, which are available on free apps on smart television platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

If they successfully compete in Tuesday’s three rounds they will advance to the quarterfinals and semifinals Wednesday.

The quarterfinals will broadcast 5-10 a.m. PDT, and the semifinals 5-7 p.m. PDT. The finals will take place 5-7 p.m. PDT Thursday.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Saharsh enjoys reading mystery and thriller books, Deetya is learning the Indian classical dance Kuchipudi, and Sirjana loves to spend time with her three younger siblings.