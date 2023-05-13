With soaring temperatures on the way, Washington residents may be planning to counter the heat with their first swim or paddle of the season.

But water safety experts advise recreationalists to proceed with caution as the mercury rises, given that lakes have yet to warm up, and snowmelt is coursing through many rivers, making them especially cold.

Suddenly entering cold water shocks the body, causing dramatic changes in breathing, blood pressure and heart rate. That “sudden gasp” increases the risk of drowning, said Ted Buehner, a retired meteorologist working with Washington State Parks to highlight the department’s virtual boater education program.

Most Western Washington drownings occur in May and June, when warm weather draws residents to the water, which remains dangerously cold, Buehner said. He and his colleagues are working to stem dangers associated with water use this time of year, promoting safety tips such as the use of life jackets.

Life jackets save lives

Eighteen water fatalities were reported statewide last year, and the majority of the people who died were not wearing life preservers.

Rob Sendak, manager of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program, said all water users — paddle boarders, kayakers, other boaters and swimmers — should wear life jackets.

That’s because a fall into waters under 70 degrees can be dangerous, and many waters in Washington remain well under 60 degrees year-round, even when the weather is hot, according to Washington State Parks.

“Cold water shock is a real thing,” Sendak said. “When people hit the water they gasp. It only takes half a cup of water for somebody to drown.”

Before heading to the water, people should check that their life jacket is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard and is the right fit for their weight, as noted on the jacket itself, he said.

Children under 12 are required by law to wear life jackets.

Precautions for boaters

Over half of Seattle-area residents participate in water activities, Sendak said, and experts say it’s vital they’re aware of their capabilities and the basics of staying safe.

Those basics for boaters — paddle boarders and kayakers among them — include wearing a life jacket, carrying a whistle or other sounding device, avoiding alcohol and drugs, checking and understanding the weather, and being aware of cold water shock.

Though whistles are the most common sounding device, officials also encourage boaters to carry radios, set to channel 16, so they can communicate with emergency responders.

Boaters should also use an engine cutoff switch on motorized watercraft, which immediately stops the boat if the operator falls into the water, according to Washington State Parks.

Paddle boarders should make sure they use a leash attached to their ankle or calf so their board doesn’t float away, and everyone on the water should carry personal identification.

Many Washington boaters are required to complete a boating safety course and carry an education card. But Washington State Parks recommends that all boaters, even those who aren’t required, take a course.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. and Commanding Officer Thomas Bower also emphasized the need for boaters to understand the dangers in wind pattern and temperature changes while on the water — and that they should never head out during uncertain or bad weather.

The Coast Guard’s Seattle personnel conduct an average of at least 340 search and rescue missions every year, with one-fourth of the emergency calls involving adrift vessels, paddle boarders and kayakers, Bower said.

Eliminating barriers to water safety

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, said Chezik Tsunoda, the founder of No More Under, a nonprofit that addresses barriers keeping families of color from getting swimming lessons.

And for every child who drowns, eight go the emergency room and suffer long-term effects from their water emergency, she said.

Tsunoda lost her 3-year-old son Yori to a drowning in 2018 and was instrumental in creating and promoting legislation that prevents such deaths.

House Bill 1750, known as Yori’s Law and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee last month, aims to prevent drownings through education and awareness around water safety, while increasing access to swim lessons and giving families the necessary tools and equipment to recreate safely.

Communities of color are disproportionately affected by drownings, with Black children being 5½ times more likely to drown in a pool than white children, according to legislative leaders who cited research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An estimated 64% of Black children had reportedly little to no swimming ability, compared with 40% of white children and 45% of Hispanic children, according to the NSEA Swim Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to water safety. About 79% of children in homes with incomes less than $50,000 have limited or no ability to swim, according to the foundation.

A lack of resources or history of discrimination shouldn’t present barriers to water safety, said Tsunoda, whose loss and advocacy is explored in a documentary, “Drowning in Silence,” released Friday on multiple streaming services.

“My own grandmother wasn’t allowed in public pools because of segregation,” she said, emphasizing the generational harms families carry from such discrimination.

In addition to wearing life jackets and completing swim lessons, Tsunoda said swimmers should keep watch for water hazards and other swimmers, steer clear of solo swimming and not rely on lifeguards as a first line of defense against drowning.

She and other water safety advocates pointed to Washington State Parks’ life jacket loaner program, which provides jackets for water users to borrow at dozens of locations statewide. The program aims to mitigate economic barriers that may prevent people from having a jacket, said Ashley Seydel, a state Boating Program spokesperson.

“We want to make sure everybody comes home,” she said.