A key part of emergency preparedness is being aware of emergencies and natural disasters happening near you, including winter storms, flooding, earthquakes, even the occasional tornado in the Pacific Northwest.

Officials in Hawaii are facing growing, painful criticism for not using a siren system largely built for tsunamis to warn people of what would become the deadliest wildfire in our nation’s memory. Tsunami sirens are generally meant to warn and urge people to get to higher ground.

Most of Washington relies chiefly on emergency alerts coming from county officials through phones, emails or broadcast systems, unless it’s a dire event requiring the state to issue the alert, said Karina Shagren, state Emergency Management Division spokesperson.

National and statewide emergency alerts are automatically received via cellphones, but you can sign up for various real-time alerts, including countywide alerts, that can help you take potentially lifesaving actions.

Here are several ways to get emergency alerts from federal, state and local authorities, including ones you might want to ensure are enabled on your devices.

County alerts

County-level emergency alerts are likely the first way people will learn of an emergency, such as a wildfire, winter storm road closure or dangerous air quality, Shagren explained.

“We rely on the counties to do a lot of that notification because they know the situation best,” she said.

Washington has sirens along the coast and inner Puget Sound to warn people of tsunamis. Officials could in theory program those sirens with voice recordings to alert people of other kinds of emergencies, Shagren said.

Sirens have also been installed in the Puyallup River Valley and the Nisqually River Valley to warn people of emergencies with tones and recorded voice warnings in English and Spanish .

To sign up for local emergency alerts via email and text, navigate the EMD website at mil.wa.gov/alerts#local and click on your county to sign up. The emergency division website also has instructions for signing up for tsunami alerts, volcano alerts and early warning earthquake alerts.

Local emergency management agencies will also post alerts online, so check websites and turn on notifications on social media platforms for your county’s emergency management agencies.

Below are websites and social media platforms for emergency management agencies in King and nearby counties:

King County: website, kingcounty.gov/safety/prepare.aspx; Twitter, twitter.com/KingCountyWA; Facebook, facebook.com/KingCountyWA

Kitsap County: website; kitsapdem.com, Twitter; twitter.com/KitsapEM, Facebook; facebook.com/KCDEM

Pierce County: website; co.pierce.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=104, Twitter; twitter.com/PierceCo, Facebook; facebook.com/PierceCountyEM/

Snohomish County: website, snohomishcountywa.gov/180/Emergency-Management; Twitter, twitter.com/SnoCo_DEM; Facebook, facebook.com/SnoCoDEM

King County Emergency Management has an alert system that gives alerts in English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, Korean, French, Portuguese and Chinese.

Wireless emergency alerts (state-level alerts)

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are state-level short emergency messages sent to cellphones in locally targeted areas. Types of WEA alerts include alerts issues by the president, imminent threats, public safety and AMBER alerts.

“When the state utilizes those systems, it will be a really dire life safety situation,” Shagren said, adding that WEAs are sent to everyone, so there’s no need to opt in.

These alerts look like texts, but have different tones to help distinguish the message. Check that your phone is not opted out of receiving alerts, typically found in the notification settings menu. You may not get an alert if a phone is set to airplane or do-not-disturb mode.

Emergency Alert System

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning commonly used by state and local authorities to deliver important emergency information, such as weather and AMBER alerts, imminent threats and other information targeted locally. It also allows the president to address the nation within 10 minutes during a national emergency.

These alerts are sent through broadcasters, cable TV, wireless cable systems and satellite digital radio services.

NOAA Weather Radio

NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) is a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcast 24/7 weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office based on your location. Working with the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Alert System, NWR broadcasts warnings and helpful information after an event about hazards in your area.

Because these alerts are broadcast over radio, a model with a battery backup is a good bet in case of power outages. Keep in mind that while many receivers have an alarm feature, some might not.

