As Americans get ready to gather around the grill this Fourth of July, enjoying burgers and potato salad, here are tips for how to safely enjoy another holiday staple: fireworks.

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office received 508 reports of fireworks-related incidents last year, including 198 injuries and 310 fires, representing a 44% decrease from 2021. Still, fireworks-related fires caused more than $2.5 million in property loss last year.

Most of these fires and injuries occurred on the Fourth of July, representing a 10-year constant.

A fireworks ban remains in effect for unincorporated areas of King County, the continuation of a ruling issued last year. The same goes for Seattle and Tacoma, though a permit can be acquired for certain fireworks in Seattle. Other municipalities in the region face the same restrictions.

The safest way to enjoy these explosive spectacles is to attend public displays. But if you prefer to buy and use fireworks on your own, here are several things to consider.

First, it’s important to buy fireworks from a reputable dealer. Users should read the instruction manual. Don’t light fireworks around pets because animals can get scared and run away. Children shouldn’t handle fireworks, and it’s crucial that adults clean up any debris and douse them with water. Consuming alcohol while lighting fireworks is also a bad idea and can lead to poor decision-making. And when lighting fireworks, try to avoid doing so around trees, bushes, other boxes of fireworks and flammable items of all kinds.

Karen Kettner, the trauma coordinator at Overlake Medical Center, suggests having a designated person light the fireworks.

“Just like you have a designated driver when you’re going out in the evening, have a designated lighter,” Kettner said. “The person who’s laying the fireworks has to be sober and in possession of all their faculties.”

Dr. Brandon Tudor, who works in Overlake’s emergency department, cautioned fireworks users about how to prevent injuries when examining pyrotechnics.

“We’ve seen people where they will try to take a look and see if there’s something wrong with the fireworks, or they’ll put it directly in front of their face,” Tudor said.

Don’t try to relight fireworks if they go out, Tudor said. That usually means there is a malfunction, and the best thing to do is douse it with water.

If a fire does break out, fireworks users should put out the flames, douse them with water and make sure any injuries are cared for. People should call 911 to report any serious injuries.

“Sometimes people are hesitant: They don’t want to overburden the system, and I would say that that’s why we’re here,” Tudor said.

For Steve Mitchell, medical director of emergency departments at Harborview Medical Center, Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year. He’s seen a variety of fireworks-related injuries, from people burning their hands and arms to bystander children losing their eyes.

He said fireworks users should wear eye protection when lighting the devices, refrain from using alcohol or drugs, and never hold fireworks after they’ve been lit.

“I think everybody wants to have a blast on Fourth of July,” Tudor said. “But you want to make sure that it’s responsible, and people need to plan ahead of time before they’ve started drinking or making other decisions.”