Today is Juneteenth, and this year, the holiday takes place amid a growing backlash against racial justice efforts nationwide.

If the George Floyd protests of 2020 marked an acceleration of progress toward racial justice, the past two years have shown the continued power of forces that would drag us in the opposite direction.

We seem to be in a season of backsliding. On racial justice, on LGBTQ+ rights, on reproductive choice.

Juneteenth only became a federal holiday in 2021, but it has been celebrated by Black people in the U.S. for generations. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally told of the Emancipation Proclamation — over two years after it was issued. For African Americans, the holiday is a celebration, marked with festivities, food and fun.

For everyone else, the holiday is an opportunity to educate ourselves on the work that is left to achieve racial justice and, as I wrote last year, consider supporting a Black-led organization doing that work.

Unfortunately, the list of work left to do has been getting longer, not shorter.

The “war on wokeness” movement appears to be gaining strength throughout the country. For example, Education Week, which tracks the trend, found that since January 2021, 44 states have introduced bills or advanced efforts to limit teaching “critical race theory” or constrain how teachers teach about racism or sexism. In addition, 18 states have enacted bans through legislation or other efforts. Washington was one of the states where a bill was introduced in the Legislature, but it did not proceed.

In Florida, governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a bill defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the state’s public colleges and universities in May, calling them “discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination” efforts. He promised to continue his “Stop WOKE” efforts as president.

Support for the Black Lives Matter movement dropped from a high of 67% in 2020 to 51% in April, Pew reported last week.

While many opponents struggle to even define it, “woke” has become pejorative shorthand for all efforts to educate students on the history of racism in the U.S. and the work needed to change it.

Amid all of this, we have seen some local signs of progress. This month, an effort to recriminalize drug use – which has a disproportionate impact on Black and brown people – was narrowly stopped in the City Council (though will likely be reintroduced in another fashion soon). And last month, Gov. Jay Inslee signed into a law a measure to help people harmed by restrictive real estate covenants access down payment and closing cost assistance.

It may seem like a discouraging time, but if you look toward history you can see we have been here before.

In September, I sat down with Peniel Joseph, author of “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century” to talk about his book at an event at Town Hall Seattle.

In his sweeping and fundamentally hopeful book, Joseph looks at our current state through a historical lens and argues that the “harsh contrasts between stunning progress and violent backlash that contemporary Americans claimed as aberrations were in fact dual and dueling traditions … Where one appeared, the other was almost certain to follow.”

But as he writes in the book, Black Americans who fought for change did so over and over, for hundreds of years, too often without popular support and facing often deadly organized violence.

So this Juneteenth, those of us not directly targeted by anti-Black racism have the opportunity to think about how we can bend the arc toward justice in our own lives and recommit to this work, despite growing opposition. How can we better educate ourselves on the problem at hand? What efforts could benefit from our time and resources? Who in our lives could we bring along with us?

Joseph said in the conclusion to his book that he chooses hope.

“I believe that the struggle for Black dignity and citizenship can be achieved in our lifetime. But it must continue even if it takes several lifetimes,” Joseph wrote. “Americans of all backgrounds can choose love over fear, community building over anxiety, equity over racial privilege, and dignity over shame and punishment.”