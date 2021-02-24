New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reemphasized the importance of well-fitting, multilayered masks in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lab experiments showed wearing a tightly woven cloth mask over a surgical mask reduced the wearer’s exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by as much as 90%.

Here’s how to improve the fit of your mask to protect yourself and others.

KEEP IT SNUG

Use a mask with a nose wire to minimize gaps between your face and the mask Knot the ear loops of the surgical mask and tuck in the excess material so the sides stay close to your face Use a mask with multiple layers or wear a surgical mask under another mask made of tightly woven cloth, such as cotton

WHAT NOT TO DO

Don’t layer a KN95 with another mask, or double layer surgical masks

Don’t use gaiters or bandannas made from loosely woven fabric

Don’t wear a mask with vents, which allow your breath to escape and expose others

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention