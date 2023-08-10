A wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui has killed dozens of people and wounded dozens more, destroying communities like the historic town of Lahaina.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, and officials say the death toll may increase as rescuers reach other parts of the island.

Several organizations and businesses in Hawaii and the Seattle area — which has one of the largest Hawaiian communities in the U.S. — have set up funds to assist the people affected by the fires.

Here’s how you can help.

Hawaii Community Foundation

The Hawaii Office of the Governor has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation, which is being used for communities affected by the wildfires.

How to donate: hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

Aloha United Way

The Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, Aloha United Way, has set up a Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires.

How to donate: ignite.stratuslive.com/auw/get-involved/donate/mauirelief

GoFundMe campaigns

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub of verified fundraisers for various relief efforts.

How to donate: gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/maui

This post will be updated as more fundraisers are verified.