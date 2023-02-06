A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.

As of Monday morning, thousands of people were injured and hundreds still believed to be trapped under rubble. The toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the predawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy night. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.

As countries across the world gear up to join the relief effort and provide aid, here’s how you can help from the Pacific Northwest:

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

MSF is an international, independent organization that provides medical assistance to people affected by disasters such as the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

In northern Syria, teams are treating patients in their supported hospitals, according to the organization. Teams have also donated emergency medical kits to other facilities in the region.

The organization said it is in close contact with authorities in northwest Syria and southern Turkey to determine how to best support people impacted by the earthquake.

Following the strong earthquake that hit mainly south-east #Turkey and north-west #Syria earlier this morning, our teams have been responding in northern Syria since the early hours. — MSF International (@MSF) February 6, 2023

Learn more and donate at msf.org/turkey.

Turkish Red Crescent

Turkish Red Crescent, which is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, has mobilized across the country and set up a crisis desk in Ankara.

Following the 7.4 magnitude #earthquake in Türkiye, a crisis desk has been set up in our Disaster Operation Center in Ankara. pic.twitter.com/6nP7RseRom — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

“Our teams are mobilized across the country after a major earthquake affecting over 10 provinces and the South and Southeast regions of Türkiye causing casualties and destruction,” the organization said on Twitter.

Our pioneering team and resources, who were directed to the region at the first moment of the earthquake:



🟥 5 Mobile Kitchens

🟥 71 Catering Vehicles

🟥 1,114 Tent

🟥 17,829 Blankets



⚠️ Our shipments continue non-stop. pic.twitter.com/Henjz03sql — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

Donations are accepted on their website.

Syrian American Medical Society

The Syrian American Medical Society is providing urgent medical care.

“Our hospitals are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways. There is an immediate need for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response to save lives and treat the injured,” SAMS said in an online statement.

Many hospitals in the region are full, and some critical facilities, including Al Dana Hospital, had to evacuate patients after sustaining severe damage from the earthquake. The Idleb Maternity Hospital was forced to transfer all newborns to a nearby hospital, SAMS said.

Donations are accepted at sams-usa.net/donate.

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation is assisting local authorities in their emergency relief efforts. In a public appeal, the IBC said its current urgent needs are:

Tents

Heaters

Blankets

Thermal clothes

Ready-to-eat food

Basic first aid kits

For information on how to donate, visit ibc.org.tr/EN/main

Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations, which has provided independent and impartial relief and medical care to victims of war in Syria since 2012, has put out an urgent call to the international community to release emergency funds to provide aid and rescue resources.

In an online statement, the UOSSM said its hospitals and medical facilities are overwhelmed and will need support to ensure lives are saved in the quake aftermath.

“We know building infrastructures in Syria have already been compromised from years of bombing campaigns. We need urgent aid immediately so we can help save lives of those injured in this massive earthquake,” said Dr. Khaula Sawah, President of UOSSM USA.

Donations are accepted at uossm.org/donate_now.

