A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people.

As of Monday morning, thousands of people were injured and hundreds still believed to be trapped under rubble. The toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, the predawn quake left buildings pancaked after a cold, rainy and snowy night. Major aftershocks and new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region as relief efforts began in the midst of a winter storm.

As countries across the world gear up to join the relief effort and provide aid, here’s how you can help from the Pacific Northwest:

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

MSF is an international, independent organization that provides medical assistance to people affected by disasters such as the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

In northern Syria, teams are treating patients in their supported hospitals, according to the organization. Teams have also donated emergency medical kits to other facilities in the region.

The organization said it is in close contact with authorities in northwest Syria and southern Turkey to determine how to best support people impacted by the earthquake.

Following the strong earthquake that hit mainly south-east #Turkey and north-west #Syria earlier this morning, our teams have been responding in northern Syria since the early hours. — MSF International (@MSF) February 6, 2023

Learn more and donate at msf.org/turkey.

Turkish Red Crescent

Turkish Red Crescent, which is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, has mobilized across the country and set up a crisis desk in Ankara.

Following the 7.4 magnitude #earthquake in Türkiye, a crisis desk has been set up in our Disaster Operation Center in Ankara. pic.twitter.com/6nP7RseRom — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

“Our teams are mobilized across the country after a major earthquake affecting over 10 provinces and the South and Southeast regions of Türkiye causing casualties and destruction,” the organization said on Twitter.

Our pioneering team and resources, who were directed to the region at the first moment of the earthquake:



🟥 5 Mobile Kitchens

🟥 71 Catering Vehicles

🟥 1,114 Tent

🟥 17,829 Blankets



⚠️ Our shipments continue non-stop. pic.twitter.com/Henjz03sql — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) February 6, 2023

Donations are accepted on their website.

Syrian American Medical Society

The Syrian American Medical Society is providing urgent medical care.

“Our hospitals are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways. There is an immediate need for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response to save lives and treat the injured,” SAMS said in an online statement.

Many hospitals in the region are full, and some critical facilities, including Al Dana Hospital, had to evacuate patients after sustaining severe damage from the earthquake. The Idleb Maternity Hospital was forced to transfer all newborns to a nearby hospital, SAMS said.

SAMS’ maternal and children hospital in the city of Al-Dana has been evacuated, after going out of service due to damage caused by the #earthquake. #Idlib #Syria pic.twitter.com/9J0u5AuZyT — sams_usa (@sams_usa) February 6, 2023

Donations are accepted at sams-usa.net/donate, fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/EarthquakeSyria and by texting EarthquakeSyria to 71777.

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation is assisting local authorities in their emergency relief efforts. In a public appeal, the IBC said its current urgent needs are:

Tents

Heaters

Blankets

Thermal clothes

Ready-to-eat food

Basic first aid kits

For information on how to donate, visit ibc.org.tr/EN/main.

Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, which has provided independent and impartial relief and medical care to victims of war in Syria since 2012, has put out an urgent call to the international community to release emergency funds to provide aid and rescue resources.

In an online statement, the UOSSM said its hospitals and medical facilities are overwhelmed and will need support to ensure lives are saved in the quake aftermath.

“We know building infrastructures in Syria have already been compromised from years of bombing campaigns. We need urgent aid immediately so we can help save lives of those injured in this massive earthquake,” said Dr. Khaula Sawah, President of UOSSM USA.

Donations are accepted at uossm.org/donate_now.

CARE International

Social justice organization CARE International is assessing the most urgent needs to help in emergency response efforts.

CARE is continuing its existing cross-border operations to respond to areas in northwest Syria, where teams and partners are trying to deliver blankets, food, mattresses, tents and other non-food items to people in need amid harsh weather conditions, according to the organization.

“We are hampered by the extreme weather including snowfall over Southeast Türkiye and Northwest Syria, making it very difficult for us to access roads, warehouses and supplies that are desperately needed at this current time,” said Sherine Ibrahim, Country Director of CARE Turkey.

Following the deadly earthquake that impacted #Turkiye and parts of Northern #Syria today, @CARE_Turkey_TR is increasing its preparedness to respond by prioritizing the delivery of essential items to people seeking refuge.

👉🏿Read the full statement: https://t.co/slHbY5439C pic.twitter.com/AuAwlGF1OY — CARE International (@CAREGlobal) February 6, 2023

Donations are accepted at care-international.org/donate.

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

The IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation is a Turkish nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian relief in areas of war, earthquake, hunger and conflict.

The organization said online it has started search and rescue activities with more than 400 personnel and volunteers. It will also continue to send water, food and shelter supplies to the region.

“The soup we prepare in our soup kitchen in Kilis Coordination Center will reach 100,000 people every day. In addition, our mobile soup kitchen is on its way to the region. They are preparing emergency food bundles for those affected,” the organization added.

Our Chairman Bülent Yıldırım: "Our mission is to support those in need, especially during these difficult times. I call on all NGOs: Everyone should help the region. I hope we will heal these wounds with the collaboration of our state, our people, and the NGOs." pic.twitter.com/qIKP3oVO99 — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) February 6, 2023

The organization said its urgent needs are:

Blankets

Tents

Water, juice, bread, canned convenience foods, energizing foods (such as chocolate and cake) and cold sandwiches

Raincoats, coats and boots

Mats

Electric heaters

Diapers

Hygiene items

Donations are accepted at ihh.org.tr/en/gecmis-olsun-turkiye.

The White Helmets

The White Helmets are a grassroots team of volunteers across Syria supporting the urgent response.

The White Helmets declared a state of emergency in northwest Syria following the earthquake. The organization is calling on all local authorities, civil forces and humanitarian organizations operating in Syria to join forces, share resources and provide relief to those affected.

NW #Syria in a state of catastrophe after 7.8 magnitude #earthquake. Destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings. Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold. We call on the international community to take action. pic.twitter.com/rtzqRJa8IP — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

Donations are accepted at whitehelmets.org/en.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.