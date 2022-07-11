Happy 95th Birthday, 7-Eleven. To celebrate, America’s largest convenience store chain is carrying on with its tradition of giving free brain freezes — we mean Slurpees — to its customers.

7-Eleven, along with subsidiaries Speedway and Stripes stores, are offering complimentary small Slurpees Monday, which is just the cherry on top to another treat today: The classic Seattle summer weather we’ve been waiting for.

To get a free drink, you have to be a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member. Download the app, and find a coupon under “Deals.”

Customers will also get an exclusive Slurpee Day cup, which can be refilled for just $1.

“Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.”

In 2020, the pandemic led the company to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11, scrapping the promotion to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores. Last year, the chain extended the one-day giveaway for the entire month to avoid large crowds on a single day.

