Happy 95th Birthday, 7-Eleven. To celebrate, America’s largest convenience store chain is carrying on with its tradition of giving free brain freezes — we mean Slurpees — to its customers.
7-Eleven, along with subsidiaries Speedway and Stripes stores, are offering complimentary small Slurpees Monday, which is just the cherry on top to another treat today: The classic Seattle summer weather we’ve been waiting for.
To get a free drink, you have to be a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member. Download the app, and find a coupon under “Deals.”
Customers will also get an exclusive Slurpee Day cup, which can be refilled for just $1.
“Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.”
In 2020, the pandemic led the company to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11, scrapping the promotion to reduce the risk of people flocking to its stores. Last year, the chain extended the one-day giveaway for the entire month to avoid large crowds on a single day.
Here are 7-Eleven locations in the Seattle area.
Downtown:
- 810 Third Avenue
- 627 First Avenue
South Lake Union:
- 819 Virginia Street
- 1830 Minor Avenue
Capitol Hill:
- 1522 East Madison Street
- 103 15th Avenue East
Uptown:
- 362 Denny Way
University District:
- 4700 University Way Northeast
- 1105 Northeast 47th Street
Beacon Hill:
- 2009 Rainier Avenue South
Queen Anne:
- 1607 Queen Anne Avenue North
- 9 Nickerson Street
Fremont:
- 3939 Stone Way North
- 304 North 36th Street
Wallingford:
- 101 Northeast 50th Street
Sand Point:
- 7215 Sand Point Way Northeast
Ballard:
- 999 Northwest Leary Way
- 1550 Northwest Market Street
- 6111 24th Avenue Northwest
- 3200 Northwest 54th Street
Maple Leaf:
- 8250 Lake City Way Northeast
- 9126 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Green Lake:
- 7314 Aurora Avenue North
West Seattle:
- 2429 Harbor Avenue Southwest
- 4312 Southwest Admiral Way
- 3280 Southwest Avalon
- 3801 California Avenue Southwest
- 4812 Erskine Way Southwest
Hillman City:
- 5700 MLK Jr. Way South
Delridge:
- 1699 Southwest Holden
- 9041 Delridge Way Southwest
Northgate:
- 2100 North Northgate Way
Pinehurst:
- 12355 15th Avenue Northeast
White Center:
- 11065 Eighth Avenue South
Fauntleroy:
- 9200 35th Avenue Southwest
Bitter Lake:
- 300 North 125th Street
Meridian Park:
- 16920 15th Avenue Northeast
